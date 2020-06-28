1559 South ARMACOST Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities elevator on-site laundry parking cats allowed dogs allowed lobby pet friendly

Amazingly gorgeous contemporary 2+2 apartment for rent. Gas fireplace in the living room. Balcony off living room with French Doors. Mini-split AC system in the living room & wall heaters in both bedrooms. New water proof wood look-alike flooring in the living and dining area. Mohawk Barrington laminate hardwood floors in bedrooms. Contemporary porcelain floor tiles in the kitchen and bathrooms. Samsung series stainless appliances. Caesars stone counter tops in the kitchen and hallway cabinets. Updated vanities in both bathrooms. Tree top views. Laundry inside the unit with new front load washer and newer 7.3 C.F. gas dryer. Two tandem parking spaces [#8 and #12 (compact)]. Secured building with Intercom entry and gated parking. Common area lobby with elevator access. Common laundry room on the 1st level too. Pet(s) welcome with pet deposit. Easy to show.