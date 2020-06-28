All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated October 11 2019 at 3:47 AM

1559 South ARMACOST Avenue

1559 Armacost Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1559 Armacost Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90025
West Los Angeles

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
elevator
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
lobby
pet friendly
Amazingly gorgeous contemporary 2+2 apartment for rent. Gas fireplace in the living room. Balcony off living room with French Doors. Mini-split AC system in the living room & wall heaters in both bedrooms. New water proof wood look-alike flooring in the living and dining area. Mohawk Barrington laminate hardwood floors in bedrooms. Contemporary porcelain floor tiles in the kitchen and bathrooms. Samsung series stainless appliances. Caesars stone counter tops in the kitchen and hallway cabinets. Updated vanities in both bathrooms. Tree top views. Laundry inside the unit with new front load washer and newer 7.3 C.F. gas dryer. Two tandem parking spaces [#8 and #12 (compact)]. Secured building with Intercom entry and gated parking. Common area lobby with elevator access. Common laundry room on the 1st level too. Pet(s) welcome with pet deposit. Easy to show.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1559 South ARMACOST Avenue have any available units?
1559 South ARMACOST Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 1559 South ARMACOST Avenue have?
Some of 1559 South ARMACOST Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1559 South ARMACOST Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1559 South ARMACOST Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1559 South ARMACOST Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 1559 South ARMACOST Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 1559 South ARMACOST Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 1559 South ARMACOST Avenue offers parking.
Does 1559 South ARMACOST Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1559 South ARMACOST Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1559 South ARMACOST Avenue have a pool?
No, 1559 South ARMACOST Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1559 South ARMACOST Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1559 South ARMACOST Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1559 South ARMACOST Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1559 South ARMACOST Avenue has units with dishwashers.
