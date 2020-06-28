1559 South ARMACOST Avenue

1559 Armacost Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90025 West Los Angeles
Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
elevator
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
lobby
pet friendly
Amazingly gorgeous contemporary 2+2 apartment for rent. Gas fireplace in the living room. Balcony off living room with French Doors. Mini-split AC system in the living room & wall heaters in both bedrooms. New water proof wood look-alike flooring in the living and dining area. Mohawk Barrington laminate hardwood floors in bedrooms. Contemporary porcelain floor tiles in the kitchen and bathrooms. Samsung series stainless appliances. Caesars stone counter tops in the kitchen and hallway cabinets. Updated vanities in both bathrooms. Tree top views. Laundry inside the unit with new front load washer and newer 7.3 C.F. gas dryer. Two tandem parking spaces [#8 and #12 (compact)]. Secured building with Intercom entry and gated parking. Common area lobby with elevator access. Common laundry room on the 1st level too. Pet(s) welcome with pet deposit. Easy to show.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.
