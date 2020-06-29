15548 Crestview Lane #49

Amenities

Gorgeous Panoramic Hilltop Views 2+3 Fully furnished Long or short term in Granada Hills - Breathtaking, awesome views from all windows, patios, and balconies. Spacious 2 Bedroom 3 bath Home! Approx.1522 sq.ft. Enter A private gated community nestled atop a hill in Prestigious area of Granada Hills. This is an end unit at the end off the street. Imagine coming home and relax while overlooking San Fernando Valley City Lights. This gorgeous 2-story town home will make you fall in love! Impeccably and tastefully decorated! Rich wood and laminate flooring throughout. Living Room offers a stunning floor to ceiling stone fireplace. The upgraded kitchen boasts magnificent granite counters, stainless steel appliances and fully stocked cabinets. Eat in kitchen opens to Dining area. Master bedroom has its own private balcony. There are multiple balconies throughout the home, all with gorgeous soothing views where you can enjoy the sun setting every evening. Huge 2 car garage with direct access to home. All appliances included. Private Gated Community offers beautiful swimming pool, spa and tennis court.



Long term and short term lease available. Corporate and Placement companies Welcome. Please call for details for Short-term and Long-term lease options. Pricing may vary for term of lease.



Property Professionally managed by LRS REALTY & MANAGEMENT INC.

Deposit based on OAC

Small pet will be considered with additional deposit

For more information or to schedule a viewing Please contact:

Michelle Meriaux REMichelleSells@aol.com Tel/Text 818.451.6333

REALTOR SFR | BRE # 01800230



