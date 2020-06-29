All apartments in Los Angeles
15548 Crestview Lane #49
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

15548 Crestview Lane #49

15548 Crestview Lane · No Longer Available
Location

15548 Crestview Lane, Los Angeles, CA 91344
Granada Hills North

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
fireplace
furnished
granite counters
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
hot tub
pet friendly
tennis court
Gorgeous Panoramic Hilltop Views 2+3 Fully furnished Long or short term in Granada Hills - Breathtaking, awesome views from all windows, patios, and balconies. Spacious 2 Bedroom 3 bath Home! Approx.1522 sq.ft. Enter A private gated community nestled atop a hill in Prestigious area of Granada Hills. This is an end unit at the end off the street. Imagine coming home and relax while overlooking San Fernando Valley City Lights. This gorgeous 2-story town home will make you fall in love! Impeccably and tastefully decorated! Rich wood and laminate flooring throughout. Living Room offers a stunning floor to ceiling stone fireplace. The upgraded kitchen boasts magnificent granite counters, stainless steel appliances and fully stocked cabinets. Eat in kitchen opens to Dining area. Master bedroom has its own private balcony. There are multiple balconies throughout the home, all with gorgeous soothing views where you can enjoy the sun setting every evening. Huge 2 car garage with direct access to home. All appliances included. Private Gated Community offers beautiful swimming pool, spa and tennis court.

Long term and short term lease available. Corporate and Placement companies Welcome. Please call for details for Short-term and Long-term lease options. Pricing may vary for term of lease.

Property Professionally managed by LRS REALTY & MANAGEMENT INC.
Deposit based on OAC
Small pet will be considered with additional deposit
For more information or to schedule a viewing Please contact:
Michelle Meriaux REMichelleSells@aol.com Tel/Text 818.451.6333
REALTOR SFR | BRE # 01800230

"We are an Equal Housing Provider and follow all Fair Housing Laws"

(RLNE3770413)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 15548 Crestview Lane #49 have any available units?
15548 Crestview Lane #49 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 15548 Crestview Lane #49 have?
Some of 15548 Crestview Lane #49's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 15548 Crestview Lane #49 currently offering any rent specials?
15548 Crestview Lane #49 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15548 Crestview Lane #49 pet-friendly?
Yes, 15548 Crestview Lane #49 is pet friendly.
Does 15548 Crestview Lane #49 offer parking?
Yes, 15548 Crestview Lane #49 offers parking.
Does 15548 Crestview Lane #49 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 15548 Crestview Lane #49 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 15548 Crestview Lane #49 have a pool?
Yes, 15548 Crestview Lane #49 has a pool.
Does 15548 Crestview Lane #49 have accessible units?
No, 15548 Crestview Lane #49 does not have accessible units.
Does 15548 Crestview Lane #49 have units with dishwashers?
No, 15548 Crestview Lane #49 does not have units with dishwashers.
