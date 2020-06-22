15544 Leadwell St

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry oven range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities fire pit on-site laundry parking pool garage

Updated 3 bedroom home with great backyard, guest house and garage in Van Nuys! - Large and bright Ranch style 3 bedroom, 2 bath one story home in Van Nuys. The house is sits on a 17,800 square foot lot, vaulted ceilings in the living room, a large open kitchen, and a guest house in the back yard, makes it perfect for a large family who loves to gather together. Bright and spacious living room comes with french doors that lead to the backyard and a fireplace with a mantle. The large kitchen comes equipped with gas/range (stove/oven), dishwasher and large refrigerator. Grassy backyard with built in gas burning fire place and a pool just next to the guest house. 2 car garage in front leads directly into the house where you will find the laundry room with side by side washer and dryer. There is driveway parking in front for another couple cars. Showings by appointment only.



