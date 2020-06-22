All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 15544 Leadwell St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
15544 Leadwell St
Last updated September 20 2019 at 11:45 AM

15544 Leadwell St

15544 Leadwell Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Van Nuys
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

15544 Leadwell Street, Los Angeles, CA 91406
Van Nuys

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
pool
fire pit
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
fire pit
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
Updated 3 bedroom home with great backyard, guest house and garage in Van Nuys! - Large and bright Ranch style 3 bedroom, 2 bath one story home in Van Nuys. The house is sits on a 17,800 square foot lot, vaulted ceilings in the living room, a large open kitchen, and a guest house in the back yard, makes it perfect for a large family who loves to gather together. Bright and spacious living room comes with french doors that lead to the backyard and a fireplace with a mantle. The large kitchen comes equipped with gas/range (stove/oven), dishwasher and large refrigerator. Grassy backyard with built in gas burning fire place and a pool just next to the guest house. 2 car garage in front leads directly into the house where you will find the laundry room with side by side washer and dryer. There is driveway parking in front for another couple cars. Showings by appointment only.

******************************************************************************
Howard Management Group does not guarantee the accuracy of the information concerning the conditions or features of the property. Renter is advised to independently verify the accuracy of all information through personal inspection.
BRE ID NUMBER: 01521497.

(RLNE5080220)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 15544 Leadwell St have any available units?
15544 Leadwell St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 15544 Leadwell St have?
Some of 15544 Leadwell St's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 15544 Leadwell St currently offering any rent specials?
15544 Leadwell St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15544 Leadwell St pet-friendly?
No, 15544 Leadwell St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 15544 Leadwell St offer parking?
Yes, 15544 Leadwell St offers parking.
Does 15544 Leadwell St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 15544 Leadwell St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 15544 Leadwell St have a pool?
Yes, 15544 Leadwell St has a pool.
Does 15544 Leadwell St have accessible units?
No, 15544 Leadwell St does not have accessible units.
Does 15544 Leadwell St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 15544 Leadwell St has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

843 N Orange Drive
843 North Orange Drive
Los Angeles, CA 90038
City View Apartments at Warner Center
21530 Califa St
Los Angeles, CA 91367
Mariposa at Playa Del Rey
8700 Pershing Dr
Los Angeles, CA 90293
Wilshire Victoria Apartments
10700 Wilshire Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90024
Los Feliz Summit Apartments
3901 Los Feliz Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90027
8742 Orion
8742 Orion Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 91343
The Highland at Sherman Oaks
4355 Sepulveda Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 91403
Avalon Playa Vista
5535 Westlawn Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90066

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North HollywoodDowntown Los AngelesWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReySherman Oaks
NorthridgeHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College