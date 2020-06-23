All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated June 16 2020 at 9:22 PM

15540 Moorpark Street

15540 Moorpark Street · (661) 312-0484
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

15540 Moorpark Street, Los Angeles, CA 91436
Encino

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 18 · Avail. now

$3,395

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 1990 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
garage
pool
air conditioning
ceiling fan
courtyard
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
Property Amenities
courtyard
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
Up to 6 weeks free rent!?! Hurry and Lease now to receive Rent free until August 1st! Welcome Home to your Encino Palace in the Heart of Everything! This Charming & Oversized 3+3 is Located within walking distance to some of Ventura Boulevard’s Finest Dining, Shopping and Entertainment!! Like Sherman Oaks Galleria and Castle Park!! Not to mention the easy access to the 405 /101 Intersection. Honestly, any direction on the freeway… is less then a mile away. The convenience is priceless! Move In Ready!! The Open Floor plan concept of the Kitchen and Living room are meant for Entertainment!! Enormous and Unique rooms boost ceiling fans, mirrored closets, blinds and each has its very own air conditioning wall unit for personal comfort. 3 bathrooms, 2 with dual sinks gives plenty of personal space. Perfect for versatility. Onsite laundry and One-Car Enclosed Garage. Come home to your lushes tree lined street with a lovely courtyard and crystal clear pool awaits you. Contact Alison Taylor @ 661-312-0484 or email at alitayrealestate@gmail.com for more information or to make an appointment for a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 15540 Moorpark Street have any available units?
15540 Moorpark Street has a unit available for $3,395 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 15540 Moorpark Street have?
Some of 15540 Moorpark Street's amenities include on-site laundry, garage, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 15540 Moorpark Street currently offering any rent specials?
15540 Moorpark Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15540 Moorpark Street pet-friendly?
No, 15540 Moorpark Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 15540 Moorpark Street offer parking?
Yes, 15540 Moorpark Street offers parking.
Does 15540 Moorpark Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 15540 Moorpark Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 15540 Moorpark Street have a pool?
Yes, 15540 Moorpark Street has a pool.
Does 15540 Moorpark Street have accessible units?
No, 15540 Moorpark Street does not have accessible units.
Does 15540 Moorpark Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 15540 Moorpark Street does not have units with dishwashers.
