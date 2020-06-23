15540 Moorpark Street

Amenities

Up to 6 weeks free rent!?! Hurry and Lease now to receive Rent free until August 1st! Welcome Home to your Encino Palace in the Heart of Everything! This Charming & Oversized 3+3 is Located within walking distance to some of Ventura Boulevard’s Finest Dining, Shopping and Entertainment!! Like Sherman Oaks Galleria and Castle Park!! Not to mention the easy access to the 405 /101 Intersection. Honestly, any direction on the freeway… is less then a mile away. The convenience is priceless! Move In Ready!! The Open Floor plan concept of the Kitchen and Living room are meant for Entertainment!! Enormous and Unique rooms boost ceiling fans, mirrored closets, blinds and each has its very own air conditioning wall unit for personal comfort. 3 bathrooms, 2 with dual sinks gives plenty of personal space. Perfect for versatility. Onsite laundry and One-Car Enclosed Garage. Come home to your lushes tree lined street with a lovely courtyard and crystal clear pool awaits you. Contact Alison Taylor @ 661-312-0484 or email at alitayrealestate@gmail.com for more information or to make an appointment for a showing.