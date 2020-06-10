1554 N Hobart Blvd

Amenities

Large 3 FLR TownHome-W/D,2 Parking Spots-2Bed2Bath - Property Id: 242128



3 Floor TownHome, the building has a newly renovated common area, fully gated around the perimeter. The second bathroom has separated sink and countertop from the shower space great for simultaneous yet separate use. The townhome comes with Above standard appliances, under cabinet kitchen lighting, Track lighting in the living room. Newly upgraded windows and blinds.



Zillow has rated this area very walkable 90 out of 100. New Target Shopping Center, UCB Theatre, Ralphs, Walgreens, Hollywood & Western Red line metro all within 5min walk.



Details

Availability date: 3/27/2020

Pets: Sorry No Cats or Dogs

Deposit: $2950 (One Month's rent)

Leasing options: 12-month lease



Laundry: In Unit Washer/Dryer

Parking type: Gated, Assigned

Parking notes: 2 Car Parking (tandem)

Appliances: Dishwasher, Refrigerator, Microwave, Range/Oven

Heating/Cooling: Heat: forced air, Central AC, Air conditioning, Ceiling fan in Master Bedroom

Security and Access: Controlled access, Gated entry

No Pets Allowed



