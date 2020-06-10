1554 N Hobart Blvd

Amenities
Large 3 FLR TownHome-W/D,2 Parking Spots-2Bed2Bath - Property Id: 242128
3 Floor TownHome, the building has a newly renovated common area, fully gated around the perimeter. The second bathroom has separated sink and countertop from the shower space great for simultaneous yet separate use. The townhome comes with Above standard appliances, under cabinet kitchen lighting, Track lighting in the living room. Newly upgraded windows and blinds.
Zillow has rated this area very walkable 90 out of 100. New Target Shopping Center, UCB Theatre, Ralphs, Walgreens, Hollywood & Western Red line metro all within 5min walk.
Details
Availability date: 3/27/2020
Pets: Sorry No Cats or Dogs
Deposit: $2950 (One Month's rent)
Leasing options: 12-month lease
Amenities
Laundry: In Unit Washer/Dryer
Parking type: Gated, Assigned
Parking notes: 2 Car Parking (tandem)
Appliances: Dishwasher, Refrigerator, Microwave, Range/Oven
Heating/Cooling: Heat: forced air, Central AC, Air conditioning, Ceiling fan in Master Bedroom
Security and Access: Controlled access, Gated entry
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/242128
Property Id 242128
(RLNE5636363)