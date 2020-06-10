All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated April 14 2020 at 4:50 PM

1554 N Hobart Blvd

1554 Hobart Boulevard · No Longer Available
Location

1554 Hobart Boulevard, Los Angeles, CA 90027
East Hollywood

Amenities

in unit laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
media room
Large 3 FLR TownHome-W/D,2 Parking Spots-2Bed2Bath - Property Id: 242128

3 Floor TownHome, the building has a newly renovated common area, fully gated around the perimeter. The second bathroom has separated sink and countertop from the shower space great for simultaneous yet separate use. The townhome comes with Above standard appliances, under cabinet kitchen lighting, Track lighting in the living room. Newly upgraded windows and blinds.

Zillow has rated this area very walkable 90 out of 100. New Target Shopping Center, UCB Theatre, Ralphs, Walgreens, Hollywood & Western Red line metro all within 5min walk.

Details
Availability date: 3/27/2020
Pets: Sorry No Cats or Dogs
Deposit: $2950 (One Month's rent)
Leasing options: 12-month lease

Amenities
Laundry: In Unit Washer/Dryer
Parking type: Gated, Assigned
Parking notes: 2 Car Parking (tandem)
Appliances: Dishwasher, Refrigerator, Microwave, Range/Oven
Heating/Cooling: Heat: forced air, Central AC, Air conditioning, Ceiling fan in Master Bedroom
Security and Access: Controlled access, Gated entry
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/242128
Property Id 242128

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5636363)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1554 N Hobart Blvd have any available units?
1554 N Hobart Blvd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 1554 N Hobart Blvd have?
Some of 1554 N Hobart Blvd's amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1554 N Hobart Blvd currently offering any rent specials?
1554 N Hobart Blvd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1554 N Hobart Blvd pet-friendly?
No, 1554 N Hobart Blvd is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 1554 N Hobart Blvd offer parking?
Yes, 1554 N Hobart Blvd offers parking.
Does 1554 N Hobart Blvd have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1554 N Hobart Blvd offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1554 N Hobart Blvd have a pool?
No, 1554 N Hobart Blvd does not have a pool.
Does 1554 N Hobart Blvd have accessible units?
No, 1554 N Hobart Blvd does not have accessible units.
Does 1554 N Hobart Blvd have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1554 N Hobart Blvd has units with dishwashers.

