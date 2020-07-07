All apartments in Los Angeles
15531 COLLINA STRADA
15531 COLLINA STRADA

15531 Collina Strada Street · No Longer Available
Location

15531 Collina Strada Street, Los Angeles, CA 90077
Bel Air-Beverly Crest

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
fire pit
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
fire pit
parking
bbq/grill
garage
Renovated view home on a quiet cul de sac in a highly desirable Bel Air Park community. One story with a perfect floor plan. Large living, dining and family room great for entertaining. Large kitchen with center island. Spacious master with his and hers walk-in closets. Beautiful backyard with expansive canyon views, outdoor built-in BBQ, fire pit and large grassy yard. 3 car garage with Tesla Charger and storage space. Great home. Roscomare Road School district. Close proximity to Stephen S Wise and other private schools on Mulholland.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 15531 COLLINA STRADA have any available units?
15531 COLLINA STRADA doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 15531 COLLINA STRADA have?
Some of 15531 COLLINA STRADA's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 15531 COLLINA STRADA currently offering any rent specials?
15531 COLLINA STRADA is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15531 COLLINA STRADA pet-friendly?
No, 15531 COLLINA STRADA is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 15531 COLLINA STRADA offer parking?
Yes, 15531 COLLINA STRADA offers parking.
Does 15531 COLLINA STRADA have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 15531 COLLINA STRADA offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 15531 COLLINA STRADA have a pool?
No, 15531 COLLINA STRADA does not have a pool.
Does 15531 COLLINA STRADA have accessible units?
No, 15531 COLLINA STRADA does not have accessible units.
Does 15531 COLLINA STRADA have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 15531 COLLINA STRADA has units with dishwashers.

