15531 COLLINA STRADA

Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher garage recently renovated walk in closets fire pit

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities fire pit parking bbq/grill garage

Renovated view home on a quiet cul de sac in a highly desirable Bel Air Park community. One story with a perfect floor plan. Large living, dining and family room great for entertaining. Large kitchen with center island. Spacious master with his and hers walk-in closets. Beautiful backyard with expansive canyon views, outdoor built-in BBQ, fire pit and large grassy yard. 3 car garage with Tesla Charger and storage space. Great home. Roscomare Road School district. Close proximity to Stephen S Wise and other private schools on Mulholland.