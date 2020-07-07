15531 COLLINA STRADA

Amenities
Renovated view home on a quiet cul de sac in a highly desirable Bel Air Park community. One story with a perfect floor plan. Large living, dining and family room great for entertaining. Large kitchen with center island. Spacious master with his and hers walk-in closets. Beautiful backyard with expansive canyon views, outdoor built-in BBQ, fire pit and large grassy yard. 3 car garage with Tesla Charger and storage space. Great home. Roscomare Road School district. Close proximity to Stephen S Wise and other private schools on Mulholland.