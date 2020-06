Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors parking recently renovated fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking

Charming updated duplex in Leimert park adjacent with its own Laundry, outdoor parking and roughly 1000 square feet of living space. Hard wood floors, a lot of natural light and an enclosed porch. One Bedroom, one bathroom. WITH A PARKING SPACE, ITS ALSO EASY TO PARK ON THE STREET.The property is 10 minutes away from downtown, It's super centrally located!!