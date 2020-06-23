15516 Sunset Blvd.

Amenities
New Kitchen Spacious Apt. Walk to Palisades Village
Description:
Amenities: Hardwood styled floors air conditioner gas fireplace stove dishwasher. Private patio controlled access building laundry on site. Spacious luxury living in the Pacific Palisades Village. Gated secure parking.
Close to restaurants grocery shopping dining. Five minutes to the beach. Adjacent to Temescal Gateway Park with hiking trails and picnic areas. Call now to view.
DETAILS
Pet Policy:
Pets negotiable
Amenities:
Parking: Garage
Air Conditioning
Hardwood Floors
Fireplace
Dishwasher
Storage
Walk-In Closet
Outdoor Space: Balcony
Wheelchair accessible
Other Amenities:
RENTAL FEATURES
Living room
Walk-in closet
Master bath
Range / Oven
Dishwasher
Garbage disposal
Balcony Deck or Patio
Air conditioning
Cable-ready
Intercom system
Hardwood floor
Fireplace
COMMUNITY FEATURES
Elevator
Controlled access
Disability access
Near transportation
Garage - Attached
LEASE
Monthly
Lease Duration:
Minimum 12 Months
Available: Now
Owner pays for trash, sewer water, natural gas. Tenant responsible for electricity, cable, phone. Credit and background report required.