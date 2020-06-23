15516 Sunset Blvd.

Amenities

New Kitchen Spacious Apt. Walk to Palisades Village



Description:

Amenities: Hardwood styled floors air conditioner gas fireplace stove dishwasher. Private patio controlled access building laundry on site. Spacious luxury living in the Pacific Palisades Village. Gated secure parking.

Close to restaurants grocery shopping dining. Five minutes to the beach. Adjacent to Temescal Gateway Park with hiking trails and picnic areas. Call now to view.

Pet Policy:

Pets negotiable

Monthly

Lease Duration:

Minimum 12 Months

Available: Now

Owner pays for trash, sewer water, natural gas. Tenant responsible for electricity, cable, phone. Credit and background report required.