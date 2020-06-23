All apartments in Los Angeles
15516 Sunset Blvd.

15516 W Sunset Blvd · No Longer Available
Location

15516 W Sunset Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90272
Pacific Palisades

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
accessible
elevator
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
New Kitchen Spacious Apt. Walk to Palisades Village

Description:
Amenities: Hardwood styled floors air conditioner gas fireplace stove dishwasher. Private patio controlled access building laundry on site. Spacious luxury living in the Pacific Palisades Village. Gated secure parking.
Close to restaurants grocery shopping dining. Five minutes to the beach. Adjacent to Temescal Gateway Park with hiking trails and picnic areas. Call now to view.
DETAILS
Pet Policy:
Pets negotiable
Amenities:
Parking: Garage
Air Conditioning
Hardwood Floors
Fireplace
Dishwasher
Storage
Walk-In Closet
Outdoor Space: Balcony
Wheelchair accessible
Other Amenities:
RENTAL FEATURES
Living room
Walk-in closet
Master bath
Range / Oven
Dishwasher
Garbage disposal
Balcony Deck or Patio
Air conditioning
Cable-ready
Intercom system
Hardwood floor
Fireplace
COMMUNITY FEATURES
Elevator
Controlled access
Disability access
Near transportation
Garage - Attached
LEASE
Monthly
Lease Duration:
Minimum 12 Months
Available: Now
Owner pays for trash, sewer water, natural gas. Tenant responsible for electricity, cable, phone. Credit and background report required.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 15516 Sunset Blvd. have any available units?
15516 Sunset Blvd. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 15516 Sunset Blvd. have?
Some of 15516 Sunset Blvd.'s amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 15516 Sunset Blvd. currently offering any rent specials?
15516 Sunset Blvd. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15516 Sunset Blvd. pet-friendly?
Yes, 15516 Sunset Blvd. is pet friendly.
Does 15516 Sunset Blvd. offer parking?
Yes, 15516 Sunset Blvd. offers parking.
Does 15516 Sunset Blvd. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 15516 Sunset Blvd. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 15516 Sunset Blvd. have a pool?
No, 15516 Sunset Blvd. does not have a pool.
Does 15516 Sunset Blvd. have accessible units?
Yes, 15516 Sunset Blvd. has accessible units.
Does 15516 Sunset Blvd. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 15516 Sunset Blvd. has units with dishwashers.
