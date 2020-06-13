All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 15514 DEL GADO Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
15514 DEL GADO Drive
Last updated June 5 2019 at 10:54 AM

15514 DEL GADO Drive

15514 Del Gado Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Encino
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

15514 Del Gado Drive, Los Angeles, CA 91403
Encino

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
fire pit
parking
pool
This Dramatic Cape Cod home embraces you as soon as you cross the threshold. Upon entry, your eye will be drawn through the warm open living area, w/ 2 fireplaces & beautiful French Oak Wired Brushed Wood Floors to the doors that step into a sumptuous back yard that could easily be mistaken for a Tuscan country scene. Gourmet Chef's Kitchen offers Viking appliances, stainless steel farm sink, and carrara marble top center island. Exquisite master suite w/in closet, huge bath w/ claw foot tub, separate standing shower & natural stone vanity top & flooring. 2nd master suite features w/in closet, bathtub, shower & wet bar. All 4 bedrooms are en suite. Large secluded patio w/swimming pool, private backyard is surrounded by mature trees & a fire pit that looks onto the relaxing pool waterfall & sport court. Excellent location close to Sherman Oaks Galleria, Westfield Sherman Oaks Mall, Whole Foods, shops, restaurants, studios, hiking trails, & easy access to Freeways and the Westside.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 15514 DEL GADO Drive have any available units?
15514 DEL GADO Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 15514 DEL GADO Drive have?
Some of 15514 DEL GADO Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 15514 DEL GADO Drive currently offering any rent specials?
15514 DEL GADO Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15514 DEL GADO Drive pet-friendly?
No, 15514 DEL GADO Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 15514 DEL GADO Drive offer parking?
Yes, 15514 DEL GADO Drive offers parking.
Does 15514 DEL GADO Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 15514 DEL GADO Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 15514 DEL GADO Drive have a pool?
Yes, 15514 DEL GADO Drive has a pool.
Does 15514 DEL GADO Drive have accessible units?
No, 15514 DEL GADO Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 15514 DEL GADO Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 15514 DEL GADO Drive has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Avalon Warner Place
21050 Vanowen St
Los Angeles, CA 91303
Alaya Hollywood
1714 N McCadden Pl
Los Angeles, CA 90028
Fiona
375 N La Cienega Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90048
Sunset Vine Tower
1480 Vine St
Los Angeles, CA 90028
Avana on Wilshire
3675 Wilshire Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90010
Accent
5550 Grosvenor Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90066
Solimar
1500 W Pacific Coast Hwy
Los Angeles, CA 90710
MySuite Cara
1743 Butler Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90025

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North HollywoodDowntown Los AngelesWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReySherman Oaks
NorthridgeHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College