15514 DEL GADO Drive

This Dramatic Cape Cod home embraces you as soon as you cross the threshold. Upon entry, your eye will be drawn through the warm open living area, w/ 2 fireplaces & beautiful French Oak Wired Brushed Wood Floors to the doors that step into a sumptuous back yard that could easily be mistaken for a Tuscan country scene. Gourmet Chef's Kitchen offers Viking appliances, stainless steel farm sink, and carrara marble top center island. Exquisite master suite w/in closet, huge bath w/ claw foot tub, separate standing shower & natural stone vanity top & flooring. 2nd master suite features w/in closet, bathtub, shower & wet bar. All 4 bedrooms are en suite. Large secluded patio w/swimming pool, private backyard is surrounded by mature trees & a fire pit that looks onto the relaxing pool waterfall & sport court. Excellent location close to Sherman Oaks Galleria, Westfield Sherman Oaks Mall, Whole Foods, shops, restaurants, studios, hiking trails, & easy access to Freeways and the Westside.