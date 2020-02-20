All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 15501 HIGH KNOLL Road.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
15501 HIGH KNOLL Road
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

15501 HIGH KNOLL Road

15501 W High Knoll Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Encino
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

15501 W High Knoll Road, Los Angeles, CA 91436
Encino

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
guest parking
Gorgeous 4 bedroom/4 Bath house located in prime Encino, just a half block from the shops and restaurants on Ventura Blvd. This recently updated Sun-filled house features Open floorplan, high ceilings, recessed lighting, Engineered floors, and gourmet kitchen with high-end appliances, granite countertops, and custom cabinetry. Large glass doors extend the living space inside onto an inviting patio. New Roof, Carpet and Flooring, plus 24 hr security alarm. 3 Custom walking closet and plenty of shelves and storage. Attached private two car garage with ample storage, plus two uncovered guest parking spaces (in front). Quite, Stunning back yard, with pool and Jacuzzi, perfect for summer barbecue. A Must see!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 15501 HIGH KNOLL Road have any available units?
15501 HIGH KNOLL Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 15501 HIGH KNOLL Road have?
Some of 15501 HIGH KNOLL Road's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 15501 HIGH KNOLL Road currently offering any rent specials?
15501 HIGH KNOLL Road isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15501 HIGH KNOLL Road pet-friendly?
No, 15501 HIGH KNOLL Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 15501 HIGH KNOLL Road offer parking?
Yes, 15501 HIGH KNOLL Road does offer parking.
Does 15501 HIGH KNOLL Road have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 15501 HIGH KNOLL Road offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 15501 HIGH KNOLL Road have a pool?
Yes, 15501 HIGH KNOLL Road has a pool.
Does 15501 HIGH KNOLL Road have accessible units?
No, 15501 HIGH KNOLL Road does not have accessible units.
Does 15501 HIGH KNOLL Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 15501 HIGH KNOLL Road has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Avalon Encino
16350 Ventura Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 91436
The Pinnacle Apartments
1860 N Fuller Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90046
Living at NoHo
11059 McCormick St
Los Angeles, CA 91601
Vinz on Fairfax
950 S Fairfax Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90036
Halsted
18402 W Halsted St
Los Angeles, CA 91325
R1
4151 Redwood Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 90066
Altitude Apartments
5900 Center Dr
Los Angeles, CA 90045
Dronfield Mountain View
13140 N Dronfield Ave
Los Angeles, CA 91342

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North HollywoodDowntown Los AngelesWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReySherman Oaks
NorthridgeHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College