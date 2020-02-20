15501 HIGH KNOLL Road

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool bbq/grill garage guest parking

Gorgeous 4 bedroom/4 Bath house located in prime Encino, just a half block from the shops and restaurants on Ventura Blvd. This recently updated Sun-filled house features Open floorplan, high ceilings, recessed lighting, Engineered floors, and gourmet kitchen with high-end appliances, granite countertops, and custom cabinetry. Large glass doors extend the living space inside onto an inviting patio. New Roof, Carpet and Flooring, plus 24 hr security alarm. 3 Custom walking closet and plenty of shelves and storage. Attached private two car garage with ample storage, plus two uncovered guest parking spaces (in front). Quite, Stunning back yard, with pool and Jacuzzi, perfect for summer barbecue. A Must see!!