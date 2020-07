Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

LUXURY CONDO WITH EVERY POSSIBLE UPGRADE! - This unit is as nice as it gets. 2 bedrooms, 2 Baths, newer hardwood floors, gourmet kitchen with Viking appliances, new bathrooms with steam shower, all audio/visual equipment built in. Newer carpet, 3 gas/wood fireplaces, and washer/dryer in unit. Steps to Village, shops and Gelson's! This ABSOLUTELY GORGEOUS CONDO is first class in every respect and only a mile to the beach!



(RLNE3373607)