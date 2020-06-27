1550 North LAUREL Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities elevator parking pool

Live in one of the area's premier mid-century buildings, located between Sunset and Hollywood Blvd, just up the street from the Director's Guild, Griddle Cafe and Trader Joe's. South facing corner unit is flooded with light from big windows and lots of city lights views; stylish open style cook's kitchen, gray bamboo floors throughout. Sliding glass doors open out to large balcony that overlooks the sparkling pool. Large rooms, 2 side x side parking spaces, great location just minutes away from Sunset Blvd.