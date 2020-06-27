All apartments in Los Angeles
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
1550 North LAUREL Avenue
Last updated February 4 2020 at 7:36 AM

1550 North LAUREL Avenue

1550 North Laurel Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1550 North Laurel Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90046
Hollywood Hills West

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
pool
elevator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
elevator
parking
pool
Live in one of the area's premier mid-century buildings, located between Sunset and Hollywood Blvd, just up the street from the Director's Guild, Griddle Cafe and Trader Joe's. South facing corner unit is flooded with light from big windows and lots of city lights views; stylish open style cook's kitchen, gray bamboo floors throughout. Sliding glass doors open out to large balcony that overlooks the sparkling pool. Large rooms, 2 side x side parking spaces, great location just minutes away from Sunset Blvd.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

