1550 Greenfield Ave

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking hot tub

2 Bedroom / 2 Bath - 1860 SF Condo in Westwood - Property Id: 265216



Beautifully remodeled 2 Bedroom/2 Bath unit in a newly remodeled Condominium building. This unit was just recently remodeled from A-Z featuring new hardwood flooring, resist lighting, new kitchen with new cabinets, counter tops and appliances (no fridge) and new bathrooms. This unit features a beautiful double door entry and separate living room with fireplace, dining room and breakfast area. The master-bedroom features 2 walking closets and shutter blinds. Master-bathroom has double sink vanities and a large shower with extra closets. The second bedroom has also a built-in walking closet and shutter blinds. The unit has a inside laundry room with closet. This unit features 2 large balconies. This unit comes with 2 tandem gated parking.

