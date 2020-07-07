All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated April 23 2020 at 10:45 PM

1550 Greenfield Ave

1550 Greenfield Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1550 Greenfield Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90025
Westwood

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
hot tub
2 Bedroom / 2 Bath - 1860 SF Condo in Westwood - Property Id: 265216

Beautifully remodeled 2 Bedroom/2 Bath unit in a newly remodeled Condominium building. This unit was just recently remodeled from A-Z featuring new hardwood flooring, resist lighting, new kitchen with new cabinets, counter tops and appliances (no fridge) and new bathrooms. This unit features a beautiful double door entry and separate living room with fireplace, dining room and breakfast area. The master-bedroom features 2 walking closets and shutter blinds. Master-bathroom has double sink vanities and a large shower with extra closets. The second bedroom has also a built-in walking closet and shutter blinds. The unit has a inside laundry room with closet. This unit features 2 large balconies. This unit comes with 2 tandem gated parking.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/265216
Property Id 265216

(RLNE5718013)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1550 Greenfield Ave have any available units?
1550 Greenfield Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 1550 Greenfield Ave have?
Some of 1550 Greenfield Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1550 Greenfield Ave currently offering any rent specials?
1550 Greenfield Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1550 Greenfield Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 1550 Greenfield Ave is pet friendly.
Does 1550 Greenfield Ave offer parking?
Yes, 1550 Greenfield Ave offers parking.
Does 1550 Greenfield Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1550 Greenfield Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1550 Greenfield Ave have a pool?
No, 1550 Greenfield Ave does not have a pool.
Does 1550 Greenfield Ave have accessible units?
No, 1550 Greenfield Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 1550 Greenfield Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1550 Greenfield Ave has units with dishwashers.

