15492 Hamner Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub hardwood floors patio / balcony range recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking bbq/grill cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Spectacular Upper Bel-Air private retreat--Beautifully maintained and move in ready! -

Newly listed single family home in prime upper Bel-Air. Enjoy the ultimate in serenity in your own private hideaway. This home offers one story convenience with an expansive and seamless open concept floor plan.



Perfect location for someone who loves the feeling of privacy and nature yet wants to be minutes to the Westside, Valley, shopping, entertainment, UCLA and 405/101 freeway.



The yard and patio are perfect for entertaining, summer barbecues, garden parties or just relaxing and enjoying nature.



Tastefully remodeled modern kitchen with top of the line stainless steel appliances, center island, and six burner stove.



As an added bonus, this property is located in the highly rated and coveted Roscomare elementary school district (per LAUSD school finder--tenant to verify)



This amazing property also offers:



**Central AC/Heat

**Automatic two-car garage with direct access entry.

**Gardening service included

**Master bath with soaking tub and seated shower.

**All bathrooms and kitchen are tastefully and beautifully updated

**Wood floors throughout

**Recessed Lighting

**Plantation Shutters

**Unbelievably spacious walk-in master closet



Terms: One-year lease minimum. Absolutely no subletting or short term rentals. Only one small pet (under 25lbs) will be considered with an additional deposit. Please, no smoking.



Call Tracy for showing: (818) 625-2465 Email: tracy@lrsrm.com

BRE #00876365



We are an Equal Housing Provider and follow all Fair Housing Laws.



(RLNE4940234)