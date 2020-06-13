All apartments in Los Angeles
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
15492 Hamner Drive
Last updated June 16 2019 at 9:24 AM

15492 Hamner Drive

15492 Hamner Drive · No Longer Available
Location

15492 Hamner Drive, Los Angeles, CA 90077
Bel Air-Beverly Crest

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Spectacular Upper Bel-Air private retreat--Beautifully maintained and move in ready! -
Newly listed single family home in prime upper Bel-Air. Enjoy the ultimate in serenity in your own private hideaway. This home offers one story convenience with an expansive and seamless open concept floor plan.

Perfect location for someone who loves the feeling of privacy and nature yet wants to be minutes to the Westside, Valley, shopping, entertainment, UCLA and 405/101 freeway.

The yard and patio are perfect for entertaining, summer barbecues, garden parties or just relaxing and enjoying nature.

Tastefully remodeled modern kitchen with top of the line stainless steel appliances, center island, and six burner stove.

As an added bonus, this property is located in the highly rated and coveted Roscomare elementary school district (per LAUSD school finder--tenant to verify)

This amazing property also offers:

**Central AC/Heat
**Automatic two-car garage with direct access entry.
**Gardening service included
**Master bath with soaking tub and seated shower.
**All bathrooms and kitchen are tastefully and beautifully updated
**Wood floors throughout
**Recessed Lighting
**Plantation Shutters
**Unbelievably spacious walk-in master closet

Terms: One-year lease minimum. Absolutely no subletting or short term rentals. Only one small pet (under 25lbs) will be considered with an additional deposit. Please, no smoking.

Call Tracy for showing: (818) 625-2465 Email: tracy@lrsrm.com
BRE #00876365

We are an Equal Housing Provider and follow all Fair Housing Laws.

(RLNE4940234)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 15492 Hamner Drive have any available units?
15492 Hamner Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 15492 Hamner Drive have?
Some of 15492 Hamner Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 15492 Hamner Drive currently offering any rent specials?
15492 Hamner Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15492 Hamner Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 15492 Hamner Drive is pet friendly.
Does 15492 Hamner Drive offer parking?
Yes, 15492 Hamner Drive offers parking.
Does 15492 Hamner Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 15492 Hamner Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 15492 Hamner Drive have a pool?
No, 15492 Hamner Drive does not have a pool.
Does 15492 Hamner Drive have accessible units?
No, 15492 Hamner Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 15492 Hamner Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 15492 Hamner Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
