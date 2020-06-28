15483 Dickens St.

Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry oven range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

AVAILABLE NOW! S of the Blvd 4+3.5 w/upgrades + pool! (15483 Dickens) - Remodeled Sherman Oaks home, available for immediate occupancy! Amenities include: single-story, 4BR + 3.5BA floorplan w/approx. 2200 SQF (per owner); living room w/fireplace; family room; eat-in kitchen w/quartz countertops + stainless steel appliances (refrigerator, stove/oven + dishwasher included); formal dining area; master bedroom w/walk-in closet; full master bathroom offers separate shower, jetted tub + double sinks; 2 car garage + parking slab; located on a corner lot, this property features backyard w/pool + sprinkler system; gardener + pool service included; small pets considered w/owners approval + additional deposit. For more info, or to view this property, please call us at 818-998-0597. All appointments must be scheduled through H&H and not a third-party website. Prospective tenants must confirm showings with our office prior to appointment. We cannot accept third-party applications - please submit on our website, www.hammondmanagement.com.



(RLNE5098676)