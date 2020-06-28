15483 Dickens St.

Amenities
AVAILABLE NOW! S of the Blvd 4+3.5 w/upgrades + pool! (15483 Dickens) - Remodeled Sherman Oaks home, available for immediate occupancy! Amenities include: single-story, 4BR + 3.5BA floorplan w/approx. 2200 SQF (per owner); living room w/fireplace; family room; eat-in kitchen w/quartz countertops + stainless steel appliances (refrigerator, stove/oven + dishwasher included); formal dining area; master bedroom w/walk-in closet; full master bathroom offers separate shower, jetted tub + double sinks; 2 car garage + parking slab; located on a corner lot, this property features backyard w/pool + sprinkler system; gardener + pool service included; small pets considered w/owners approval + additional deposit. For more info, or to view this property, please call us at 818-998-0597. All appointments must be scheduled through H&H and not a third-party website. Prospective tenants must confirm showings with our office prior to appointment. We cannot accept third-party applications - please submit on our website, www.hammondmanagement.com.
(RLNE5098676)