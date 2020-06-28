All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated September 18 2019

15483 Dickens St.

15483 Dickens Street · No Longer Available
Location

15483 Dickens Street, Los Angeles, CA 91403
Encino

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
AVAILABLE NOW! S of the Blvd 4+3.5 w/upgrades + pool! (15483 Dickens) - Remodeled Sherman Oaks home, available for immediate occupancy! Amenities include: single-story, 4BR + 3.5BA floorplan w/approx. 2200 SQF (per owner); living room w/fireplace; family room; eat-in kitchen w/quartz countertops + stainless steel appliances (refrigerator, stove/oven + dishwasher included); formal dining area; master bedroom w/walk-in closet; full master bathroom offers separate shower, jetted tub + double sinks; 2 car garage + parking slab; located on a corner lot, this property features backyard w/pool + sprinkler system; gardener + pool service included; small pets considered w/owners approval + additional deposit. For more info, or to view this property, please call us at 818-998-0597. All appointments must be scheduled through H&H and not a third-party website. Prospective tenants must confirm showings with our office prior to appointment. We cannot accept third-party applications - please submit on our website, www.hammondmanagement.com.

(RLNE5098676)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 15483 Dickens St. have any available units?
15483 Dickens St. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 15483 Dickens St. have?
Some of 15483 Dickens St.'s amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 15483 Dickens St. currently offering any rent specials?
15483 Dickens St. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15483 Dickens St. pet-friendly?
Yes, 15483 Dickens St. is pet friendly.
Does 15483 Dickens St. offer parking?
Yes, 15483 Dickens St. offers parking.
Does 15483 Dickens St. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 15483 Dickens St. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 15483 Dickens St. have a pool?
Yes, 15483 Dickens St. has a pool.
Does 15483 Dickens St. have accessible units?
No, 15483 Dickens St. does not have accessible units.
Does 15483 Dickens St. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 15483 Dickens St. has units with dishwashers.
