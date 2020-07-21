1545 SUNSET PLAZA Drive

Amenities

This amazing 5 bedroom 5.5 bathroom private estate features sophisticated lines, wall-to-wall glass windows that overlook city skyline views, sleek marble finishings, and a luxury pool. Using a modern and minimal approach, the spacious living room has contains modern yet comfortable furnishing, a flat screen TV above a marble enclosed fireplace. The second living room is setup as a theater area with oversized couch and large flat screen TV.The custom designed open plan kitchen is complete with an open face marble wall, smooth white countertops, top-of-the-line stainless steel appliances, and a private sitting area perfect for entertaining dinner guests.Walk up the floating staircase to the second floor which features the impressive master suite with theater system. This expansive master bedroom includes a king size bed, flat screen TV, fireplace, a massive walk-in closet and a private patio balcony with city views! The bathroom is complete with floating marble countertops.