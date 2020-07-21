All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated October 6 2019 at 7:15 AM

1545 SUNSET PLAZA Drive

1545 Sunset Plaza Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1545 Sunset Plaza Drive, Los Angeles, CA 90069
Bel Air-Beverly Crest

Amenities

patio / balcony
parking
stainless steel
walk in closets
pool
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
media room
This amazing 5 bedroom 5.5 bathroom private estate features sophisticated lines, wall-to-wall glass windows that overlook city skyline views, sleek marble finishings, and a luxury pool. Using a modern and minimal approach, the spacious living room has contains modern yet comfortable furnishing, a flat screen TV above a marble enclosed fireplace. The second living room is setup as a theater area with oversized couch and large flat screen TV.The custom designed open plan kitchen is complete with an open face marble wall, smooth white countertops, top-of-the-line stainless steel appliances, and a private sitting area perfect for entertaining dinner guests.Walk up the floating staircase to the second floor which features the impressive master suite with theater system. This expansive master bedroom includes a king size bed, flat screen TV, fireplace, a massive walk-in closet and a private patio balcony with city views! The bathroom is complete with floating marble countertops.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1545 SUNSET PLAZA Drive have any available units?
1545 SUNSET PLAZA Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 1545 SUNSET PLAZA Drive have?
Some of 1545 SUNSET PLAZA Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, parking, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1545 SUNSET PLAZA Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1545 SUNSET PLAZA Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1545 SUNSET PLAZA Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1545 SUNSET PLAZA Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 1545 SUNSET PLAZA Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1545 SUNSET PLAZA Drive offers parking.
Does 1545 SUNSET PLAZA Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1545 SUNSET PLAZA Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1545 SUNSET PLAZA Drive have a pool?
Yes, 1545 SUNSET PLAZA Drive has a pool.
Does 1545 SUNSET PLAZA Drive have accessible units?
No, 1545 SUNSET PLAZA Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1545 SUNSET PLAZA Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 1545 SUNSET PLAZA Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
