1545 South Fairfax Avenue

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly new construction

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher extra storage garbage disposal in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities elevator parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage internet access new construction pet friendly

Professional Leasing Contact: Brian

iPhone: 310-975-4064 (text preferred on initial contact)



Ultra Modern 3BR Corner Penthouse with dramatic and sweeping Century City Skyline and Hollywood Hills City Views. Brand New Construction W/D in unit + Central AC/Heat nestled in a perfect triangle between Arts District Culver City, Beverlywood, and Mid-City. Unreal location for proximity to nearly all neighborhoods in Los Angeles. 2 min to Culver City Arts District. 5 min to Downtown Culver City. 5 min to Beverly Hills. 5 min to WeHo. 5 min to Larchmont. 7 min to Koreatown. 10 min to Downtown no traffic! 15 min to Hollywood. 10 min to Santa Monica! And just 20 min to LAX! LACMA is 3 min away! 10 HWY literally 2 min away! Century City is 7 min away. UCLA is just 15 min away and USC is just 10 min! It doesnt get any more central! Coming in from SF, Seattle, OC, SD, DC, Denver, or NYC and want to be super close to everything? This is your pathway!



Premium Chefs Kitchen Brand New Stainless Steel Appliances

Ultra High End Counter Tops

Brand New In-Unit Washer Dryers

Gorgeous Designer Plank Floors

Ultra High Speed Cabling

Premium Chef Ranges

Tons of natural light

Central Air and Heat

Townhome premium construction quality

Secure Access + Gated Garage Parking for 2 spots included!

Ample street parking

Extra Storage Space Avail

High End Elevator with own waiting room between floors

Soft Close Kitchen Craft Cabinets Ultra Premium

Large Terrace



Application: https://www.hemlane.com/listings/1545-s-fairfax-ave-los-angeles-ca-90019-usa-unit-ph3/fe91a3e2-e2e5-4cab-9426-4880a8f63f73



(RLNE5099081)