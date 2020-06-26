1545 South Fairfax Avenue

Amenities
Professional Leasing Contact: Brian
iPhone: 310-975-4064 (text preferred on initial contact)
Ultra Modern 3BR Corner Penthouse with dramatic and sweeping Century City Skyline and Hollywood Hills City Views. Brand New Construction W/D in unit + Central AC/Heat nestled in a perfect triangle between Arts District Culver City, Beverlywood, and Mid-City. Unreal location for proximity to nearly all neighborhoods in Los Angeles. 2 min to Culver City Arts District. 5 min to Downtown Culver City. 5 min to Beverly Hills. 5 min to WeHo. 5 min to Larchmont. 7 min to Koreatown. 10 min to Downtown no traffic! 15 min to Hollywood. 10 min to Santa Monica! And just 20 min to LAX! LACMA is 3 min away! 10 HWY literally 2 min away! Century City is 7 min away. UCLA is just 15 min away and USC is just 10 min! It doesnt get any more central! Coming in from SF, Seattle, OC, SD, DC, Denver, or NYC and want to be super close to everything? This is your pathway!
Premium Chefs Kitchen Brand New Stainless Steel Appliances
Ultra High End Counter Tops
Brand New In-Unit Washer Dryers
Gorgeous Designer Plank Floors
Ultra High Speed Cabling
Premium Chef Ranges
Tons of natural light
Central Air and Heat
Townhome premium construction quality
Secure Access + Gated Garage Parking for 2 spots included!
Ample street parking
Extra Storage Space Avail
High End Elevator with own waiting room between floors
Soft Close Kitchen Craft Cabinets Ultra Premium
Large Terrace
Professional Leasing Contact: Brian
iPhone: 310-975-4064 (text preferred on initial contact)
Application: https://www.hemlane.com/listings/1545-s-fairfax-ave-los-angeles-ca-90019-usa-unit-ph3/fe91a3e2-e2e5-4cab-9426-4880a8f63f73
(RLNE5099081)