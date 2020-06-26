All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 1545 South Fairfax Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
1545 South Fairfax Avenue
Last updated August 23 2019 at 9:45 AM

1545 South Fairfax Avenue

1545 South Fairfax Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

1545 South Fairfax Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90019
PICO

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
new construction
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
extra storage
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
elevator
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
internet access
new construction
pet friendly
Professional Leasing Contact: Brian
iPhone: 310-975-4064 (text preferred on initial contact)

Ultra Modern 3BR Corner Penthouse with dramatic and sweeping Century City Skyline and Hollywood Hills City Views. Brand New Construction W/D in unit + Central AC/Heat nestled in a perfect triangle between Arts District Culver City, Beverlywood, and Mid-City. Unreal location for proximity to nearly all neighborhoods in Los Angeles. 2 min to Culver City Arts District. 5 min to Downtown Culver City. 5 min to Beverly Hills. 5 min to WeHo. 5 min to Larchmont. 7 min to Koreatown. 10 min to Downtown no traffic! 15 min to Hollywood. 10 min to Santa Monica! And just 20 min to LAX! LACMA is 3 min away! 10 HWY literally 2 min away! Century City is 7 min away. UCLA is just 15 min away and USC is just 10 min! It doesnt get any more central! Coming in from SF, Seattle, OC, SD, DC, Denver, or NYC and want to be super close to everything? This is your pathway!

Premium Chefs Kitchen Brand New Stainless Steel Appliances
Ultra High End Counter Tops
Brand New In-Unit Washer Dryers
Gorgeous Designer Plank Floors
Ultra High Speed Cabling
Premium Chef Ranges
Tons of natural light
Central Air and Heat
Townhome premium construction quality
Secure Access + Gated Garage Parking for 2 spots included!
Ample street parking
Extra Storage Space Avail
High End Elevator with own waiting room between floors
Soft Close Kitchen Craft Cabinets Ultra Premium
Large Terrace

Professional Leasing Contact: Brian
iPhone: 310-975-4064 (text preferred on initial contact)

Application: https://www.hemlane.com/listings/1545-s-fairfax-ave-los-angeles-ca-90019-usa-unit-ph3/fe91a3e2-e2e5-4cab-9426-4880a8f63f73

(RLNE5099081)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1545 South Fairfax Avenue have any available units?
1545 South Fairfax Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 1545 South Fairfax Avenue have?
Some of 1545 South Fairfax Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1545 South Fairfax Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1545 South Fairfax Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1545 South Fairfax Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 1545 South Fairfax Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 1545 South Fairfax Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 1545 South Fairfax Avenue offers parking.
Does 1545 South Fairfax Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1545 South Fairfax Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1545 South Fairfax Avenue have a pool?
No, 1545 South Fairfax Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1545 South Fairfax Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1545 South Fairfax Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1545 South Fairfax Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1545 South Fairfax Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Radius Koreatown
680 S Berendo St
Los Angeles, CA 90005
Topaz Apartments
550 S Main St
Los Angeles, CA 90013
Le Blanc Apartment Homes
21501 Roscoe Boulevard
Los Angeles, CA 91304
Broadstone Candara at Hancock Park
738 N. Wilcox Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90038
Avalon Studio 4121
4121 Radford Ave
Los Angeles, CA 91604
Desmond at Wilshire
5520 Wilshire Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90036
East View
327 North Boylston Street
Los Angeles, CA 90026
Legacy at Westwood
10833 Wilshire Boulevard
Los Angeles, CA 90024

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North HollywoodDowntown Los AngelesWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReySherman Oaks
NorthridgeHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College