1541 South ORANGE GROVE Avenue

Amenities
Modern New construction Building. Private elevator to each individual unit. (great for groceries, shopping) Open floorplan. Washer & Dryer in unit. 1550 Sq Feet Hardwood Flooring. Stainless steel new appliances. Lots of windows and closet space. Balcony, room for outdoor furniture. 2 Underground gated parking spaces. Residential neighborhood. Convenient location. Walking distance to synagogue's, churches, grocery store, coffee shops, cafes. Prices flexible for tenants with great credit. Building is just south of Pico 1.5 blocks and 1 block east of Fairfax (on west side of street) MOVE IN SPECIALS. CALL FOR DETAILS.