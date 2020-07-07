All apartments in Los Angeles
1541 South ORANGE GROVE Avenue
Last updated March 2 2020 at 1:31 PM

1541 South ORANGE GROVE Avenue

1541 South Orange Grove Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1541 South Orange Grove Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90019
PICO

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
new construction
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
coffee bar
elevator
parking
garage
new construction
Modern New construction Building. Private elevator to each individual unit. (great for groceries, shopping) Open floorplan. Washer & Dryer in unit. 1550 Sq Feet Hardwood Flooring. Stainless steel new appliances. Lots of windows and closet space. Balcony, room for outdoor furniture. 2 Underground gated parking spaces. Residential neighborhood. Convenient location. Walking distance to synagogue's, churches, grocery store, coffee shops, cafes. Prices flexible for tenants with great credit. Building is just south of Pico 1.5 blocks and 1 block east of Fairfax (on west side of street) MOVE IN SPECIALS. CALL FOR DETAILS.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1541 South ORANGE GROVE Avenue have any available units?
1541 South ORANGE GROVE Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 1541 South ORANGE GROVE Avenue have?
Some of 1541 South ORANGE GROVE Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1541 South ORANGE GROVE Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1541 South ORANGE GROVE Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1541 South ORANGE GROVE Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 1541 South ORANGE GROVE Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 1541 South ORANGE GROVE Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 1541 South ORANGE GROVE Avenue offers parking.
Does 1541 South ORANGE GROVE Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1541 South ORANGE GROVE Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1541 South ORANGE GROVE Avenue have a pool?
No, 1541 South ORANGE GROVE Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1541 South ORANGE GROVE Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1541 South ORANGE GROVE Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1541 South ORANGE GROVE Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1541 South ORANGE GROVE Avenue has units with dishwashers.

