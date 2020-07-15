All apartments in Los Angeles
1541 N Stanley Avenue

1541 North Stanley Avenue · (818) 401-8469
Location

1541 North Stanley Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90046
Hollywood Hills West

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

5 Bedrooms

Unit 5 Bed · Avail. now

$10,000

5 Bed · 4 Bath · 2594 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
hardwood floors
oven
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
IMMEDIATE OCCUPANCY!! MAKE AN OFFER! Gorgeous!! Fully remodeled 5 bed + 4 bath home and BONUS 1 bed + 1 bath Guest House located in one of the most sought after neighborhoods in Hollywood Hills West. Spanish beauty boasts many upgrades: hardwood flooring, updated bathroom vanities, and custom tiled bathrooms. Custom kitchen features include quartz countertops and backsplash, upgraded cabinets, tile floor, Breakfast Bar, and Stainless Steel appliances. The open concept living room, dining room, kitchen, and family room provide for seamless entertaining. The spacious master bedroom boasts a walk-in closet, large separate seating area, and an attached master bath. In addition, there are 4 more bedrooms and 3 3/4 baths laid out through the home making it the perfect home for a large family. Additional features include central A/C with Nest thermostat, main house laundry, original French doors and windows, Koi pond, raised ceilings, and recessed lighting. Sitting at the back the property is a 2 car detached garage with an attached fully remodeled 1 bed + 1 bath Guesthouse. Conveniently located just north of Sunset Boulevard and south of Hollywood Boulevard….minutes from fine dining shopping, studios, entertainment, and major transportation services. Furniture and set-up are renderings of Virtually Staged pictures.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1541 N Stanley Avenue have any available units?
1541 N Stanley Avenue has a unit available for $10,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 1541 N Stanley Avenue have?
Some of 1541 N Stanley Avenue's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1541 N Stanley Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1541 N Stanley Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1541 N Stanley Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 1541 N Stanley Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 1541 N Stanley Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 1541 N Stanley Avenue offers parking.
Does 1541 N Stanley Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1541 N Stanley Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1541 N Stanley Avenue have a pool?
No, 1541 N Stanley Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1541 N Stanley Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1541 N Stanley Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1541 N Stanley Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1541 N Stanley Avenue has units with dishwashers.
