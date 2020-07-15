1541 N Stanley Avenue

Amenities

hardwood floors dishwasher garage recently renovated stainless steel walk in closets

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher hardwood floors oven refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

IMMEDIATE OCCUPANCY!! MAKE AN OFFER! Gorgeous!! Fully remodeled 5 bed + 4 bath home and BONUS 1 bed + 1 bath Guest House located in one of the most sought after neighborhoods in Hollywood Hills West. Spanish beauty boasts many upgrades: hardwood flooring, updated bathroom vanities, and custom tiled bathrooms. Custom kitchen features include quartz countertops and backsplash, upgraded cabinets, tile floor, Breakfast Bar, and Stainless Steel appliances. The open concept living room, dining room, kitchen, and family room provide for seamless entertaining. The spacious master bedroom boasts a walk-in closet, large separate seating area, and an attached master bath. In addition, there are 4 more bedrooms and 3 3/4 baths laid out through the home making it the perfect home for a large family. Additional features include central A/C with Nest thermostat, main house laundry, original French doors and windows, Koi pond, raised ceilings, and recessed lighting. Sitting at the back the property is a 2 car detached garage with an attached fully remodeled 1 bed + 1 bath Guesthouse. Conveniently located just north of Sunset Boulevard and south of Hollywood Boulevard….minutes from fine dining shopping, studios, entertainment, and major transportation services. Furniture and set-up are renderings of Virtually Staged pictures.