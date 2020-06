Amenities

24hr laundry granite counters dishwasher parking stainless steel gym

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities gym parking pool 24hr laundry

Spacious 1 bedroom apartment ... great location, freshly painted, new laminate floors, new cabinets and granite counter tops in kitchen and bathroom, new stainless steel range and range hood, refrigerator and dishwasher, 1 gated parking, enclosed pool, roof top sunning, fitness room, 24 hour laundry ... $1935 per month. (12 month lease with 12th month FREE) ... Please E-mail me at if you are interested or know someone who is.