1541 MARLAY Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors parking recently renovated walk in closets some paid utils

Unit Amenities furnished hardwood floors patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking

Fantastic Hollywood Hills Guest House in the heart of Sunset Strip. Stylishly done with an open floor plan. Beautiful hardwood floor all throughout. Amazing city light views. The bedroom opens to the private patio space, ideal for entertaining. Spacious walk-in closet and an updated bathroom. Covered parking. Many famous artists have lived in this Guest House when beginning their careers. This is truly a rare find in a great location, just above the Chateau Marmont Hotel. Furnished with utilities included.