Los Angeles, CA
1541 MARLAY Drive
Last updated June 26 2019 at 10:55 AM

1541 MARLAY Drive

1541 Marlay Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1541 Marlay Drive, Los Angeles, CA 90069
Bel Air-Beverly Crest

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
parking
recently renovated
walk in closets
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
furnished
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Fantastic Hollywood Hills Guest House in the heart of Sunset Strip. Stylishly done with an open floor plan. Beautiful hardwood floor all throughout. Amazing city light views. The bedroom opens to the private patio space, ideal for entertaining. Spacious walk-in closet and an updated bathroom. Covered parking. Many famous artists have lived in this Guest House when beginning their careers. This is truly a rare find in a great location, just above the Chateau Marmont Hotel. Furnished with utilities included.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1541 MARLAY Drive have any available units?
1541 MARLAY Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 1541 MARLAY Drive have?
Some of 1541 MARLAY Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1541 MARLAY Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1541 MARLAY Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1541 MARLAY Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1541 MARLAY Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 1541 MARLAY Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1541 MARLAY Drive offers parking.
Does 1541 MARLAY Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1541 MARLAY Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1541 MARLAY Drive have a pool?
No, 1541 MARLAY Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1541 MARLAY Drive have accessible units?
No, 1541 MARLAY Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1541 MARLAY Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 1541 MARLAY Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
