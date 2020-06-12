1540 CURRAN Street

Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors dishwasher parking stainless steel air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities parking

A beautifully restored 1910 Cottage located at the end of a quiet cul-de-sac in Elysian Heights. This wonderful home 2 bed 2 bath home had full interior remodel in 2016 and all new stainless appliances. There's off street parking for 2 cars, a fully fenced spacious backyard (7200+ sf lot size) Newer central heat/air (2016) Ecobee thermostat, new hardwood floors throughout. A perfect den, high ceilings and a separate storage space with washer & dryer. Home also has EV Level 2 electric car charger. The property has a private woodsy setting, canyon views, and great outdoor spaces for taking in the magnificent mountain and canyon views!