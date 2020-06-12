1540 CURRAN Street

Amenities
A beautifully restored 1910 Cottage located at the end of a quiet cul-de-sac in Elysian Heights. This wonderful home 2 bed 2 bath home had full interior remodel in 2016 and all new stainless appliances. There's off street parking for 2 cars, a fully fenced spacious backyard (7200+ sf lot size) Newer central heat/air (2016) Ecobee thermostat, new hardwood floors throughout. A perfect den, high ceilings and a separate storage space with washer & dryer. Home also has EV Level 2 electric car charger. The property has a private woodsy setting, canyon views, and great outdoor spaces for taking in the magnificent mountain and canyon views!