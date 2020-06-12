All apartments in Los Angeles
1540 CURRAN Street

1540 Curran Street · No Longer Available
Location

1540 Curran Street, Los Angeles, CA 90026
Greater Echo Park Elysian

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
A beautifully restored 1910 Cottage located at the end of a quiet cul-de-sac in Elysian Heights. This wonderful home 2 bed 2 bath home had full interior remodel in 2016 and all new stainless appliances. There's off street parking for 2 cars, a fully fenced spacious backyard (7200+ sf lot size) Newer central heat/air (2016) Ecobee thermostat, new hardwood floors throughout. A perfect den, high ceilings and a separate storage space with washer & dryer. Home also has EV Level 2 electric car charger. The property has a private woodsy setting, canyon views, and great outdoor spaces for taking in the magnificent mountain and canyon views!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1540 CURRAN Street have any available units?
1540 CURRAN Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 1540 CURRAN Street have?
Some of 1540 CURRAN Street's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1540 CURRAN Street currently offering any rent specials?
1540 CURRAN Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1540 CURRAN Street pet-friendly?
No, 1540 CURRAN Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 1540 CURRAN Street offer parking?
Yes, 1540 CURRAN Street offers parking.
Does 1540 CURRAN Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1540 CURRAN Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1540 CURRAN Street have a pool?
No, 1540 CURRAN Street does not have a pool.
Does 1540 CURRAN Street have accessible units?
No, 1540 CURRAN Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1540 CURRAN Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1540 CURRAN Street has units with dishwashers.
