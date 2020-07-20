1540 Amherst Avenue

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors parking recently renovated walk in closets

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking

This renovated, elegant, front facing, open floor plan, just under 1900 sq. ft., 3 bedroom, 2.75 bath condo is what you've have been waiting for! Just 2 blocks from Santa Monica, CA you can feel the ocean freeze. Beautiful hardwood floors. Entire condo updated with all the smart home amenities you could dream of: August smart lock, Ecobee thermostat, wired Nest protect smoke/carbon monoxide sensors, Lutron LED lighting system and more! Floor-to-ceiling completely remodeled gally kitchen with new floor tiles, LED ceiling and under cabinet lighting, custom cabinets, pantry, premium Caesarstone countertops and backsplash with distinctive marbling, brand new Kitchen Aid appliances including French door fridge, in wall microwave/oven combo, dual climate wine cooler, professional cook-top, and more. Beautiful formal dining room with bright living area with floor to ceiling sliding glass doors and Hunter Douglas shades. Stylish midcentury modern bookshelf with cozy fireplace. The entire condo is bathed in natural sunlight with no shared walls. Extremely private and quiet. Generous sized bedrooms and newly renovated bathrooms. Master bedroom has acacia wood lined balcony with floor to ceiling sliding glass doors, and a very generous master bathroom with separate full size soaking tub. Master and 3rd bedroom have walk in closets. Washer dryer inside unit. Side by side parking, new ultra quiet 4 ton HVAC system. Roof deck.