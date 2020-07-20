All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1540 Amherst Avenue

1540 Amherst Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1540 Amherst Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90025
West Los Angeles

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
parking
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
This renovated, elegant, front facing, open floor plan, just under 1900 sq. ft., 3 bedroom, 2.75 bath condo is what you've have been waiting for! Just 2 blocks from Santa Monica, CA you can feel the ocean freeze. Beautiful hardwood floors. Entire condo updated with all the smart home amenities you could dream of: August smart lock, Ecobee thermostat, wired Nest protect smoke/carbon monoxide sensors, Lutron LED lighting system and more! Floor-to-ceiling completely remodeled gally kitchen with new floor tiles, LED ceiling and under cabinet lighting, custom cabinets, pantry, premium Caesarstone countertops and backsplash with distinctive marbling, brand new Kitchen Aid appliances including French door fridge, in wall microwave/oven combo, dual climate wine cooler, professional cook-top, and more. Beautiful formal dining room with bright living area with floor to ceiling sliding glass doors and Hunter Douglas shades. Stylish midcentury modern bookshelf with cozy fireplace. The entire condo is bathed in natural sunlight with no shared walls. Extremely private and quiet. Generous sized bedrooms and newly renovated bathrooms. Master bedroom has acacia wood lined balcony with floor to ceiling sliding glass doors, and a very generous master bathroom with separate full size soaking tub. Master and 3rd bedroom have walk in closets. Washer dryer inside unit. Side by side parking, new ultra quiet 4 ton HVAC system. Roof deck.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1540 Amherst Avenue have any available units?
1540 Amherst Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 1540 Amherst Avenue have?
Some of 1540 Amherst Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1540 Amherst Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1540 Amherst Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1540 Amherst Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 1540 Amherst Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 1540 Amherst Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 1540 Amherst Avenue offers parking.
Does 1540 Amherst Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1540 Amherst Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1540 Amherst Avenue have a pool?
No, 1540 Amherst Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1540 Amherst Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1540 Amherst Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1540 Amherst Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 1540 Amherst Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
