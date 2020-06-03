All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 1538 West 205th Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
1538 West 205th Street
Last updated March 4 2020 at 11:40 PM

1538 West 205th Street

1538 West 205th Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Harbor Gateway South
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

1538 West 205th Street, Los Angeles, CA 90501
Harbor Gateway South

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
stainless steel
air conditioning
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
*** Text "Rental" to 797-979 to receive a text with a list of our current properties for rent ***

- Address: 1538 W. 205th Street #4, Torrance 90501
- (MOVE IN SPECIAL 1 MONTH FREE, CALL FOR DETAILS)

- Rent: $2,150 Per Month
- Deposit: $2,500
- Bedrooms: 2
- Bathrooms: 2
- Approx 1,250 Sq.Ft.

Features and Amenities:
- Upstairs Unit
- Stainless Steel Appliances (Fridge, Stove/Oven, Microwave, Dishwasher)
- Vinyl Plank Flooring in Bedrooms & Common Area
- Tile Flooring in Kitchen & Bathrooms
- A/C Unit
- Ceiling Fans
- Private Balcony
- Gated Complex with 2 assigned spaces
- Laundry On-Site
- Utilities Paid: Water & Sewer
- No Pets
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1538 West 205th Street have any available units?
1538 West 205th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 1538 West 205th Street have?
Some of 1538 West 205th Street's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1538 West 205th Street currently offering any rent specials?
1538 West 205th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1538 West 205th Street pet-friendly?
No, 1538 West 205th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 1538 West 205th Street offer parking?
No, 1538 West 205th Street does not offer parking.
Does 1538 West 205th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1538 West 205th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1538 West 205th Street have a pool?
No, 1538 West 205th Street does not have a pool.
Does 1538 West 205th Street have accessible units?
No, 1538 West 205th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1538 West 205th Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1538 West 205th Street has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
How to Move Cross Country
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Sofi Warner Center
6300 Variel Ave
Los Angeles, CA 91367
G12 Apartments
1200 S Grand Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90015
The Hesby
5031 Fair Ave
Los Angeles, CA 91601
Avalon Studio City
10945 Bluffside Dr
Los Angeles, CA 91604
NMS Warner Center
21021 Vanowen St
Los Angeles, CA 91303
Academy Village
5225 Blakeslee Ave
Los Angeles, CA 91601
Laurel Terrace
5717 Laurel Canyon Boulevard
Los Angeles, CA 91607
San Fernando Building Lofts
400 S Main St
Los Angeles, CA 90013

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North HollywoodDowntown Los AngelesWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReySherman Oaks
NorthridgeHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College