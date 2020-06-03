1538 West 205th Street

Amenities

- Address: 1538 W. 205th Street #4, Torrance 90501

- (MOVE IN SPECIAL 1 MONTH FREE, CALL FOR DETAILS)



- Rent: $2,150 Per Month

- Deposit: $2,500

- Bedrooms: 2

- Bathrooms: 2

- Approx 1,250 Sq.Ft.



Features and Amenities:

- Upstairs Unit

- Stainless Steel Appliances (Fridge, Stove/Oven, Microwave, Dishwasher)

- Vinyl Plank Flooring in Bedrooms & Common Area

- Tile Flooring in Kitchen & Bathrooms

- A/C Unit

- Ceiling Fans

- Private Balcony

- Gated Complex with 2 assigned spaces

- Laundry On-Site

- Utilities Paid: Water & Sewer

- No Pets

