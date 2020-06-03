1538 West 205th Street

Amenities
*** Text "Rental" to 797-979 to receive a text with a list of our current properties for rent ***
- Address: 1538 W. 205th Street #4, Torrance 90501
- (MOVE IN SPECIAL 1 MONTH FREE, CALL FOR DETAILS)
- Rent: $2,150 Per Month
- Deposit: $2,500
- Bedrooms: 2
- Bathrooms: 2
- Approx 1,250 Sq.Ft.
Features and Amenities:
- Upstairs Unit
- Stainless Steel Appliances (Fridge, Stove/Oven, Microwave, Dishwasher)
- Vinyl Plank Flooring in Bedrooms & Common Area
- Tile Flooring in Kitchen & Bathrooms
- A/C Unit
- Ceiling Fans
- Private Balcony
- Gated Complex with 2 assigned spaces
- Laundry On-Site
- Utilities Paid: Water & Sewer
- No Pets
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.