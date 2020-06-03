1535 Plymouth Ln

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

This Beautiful home is located in the quiet gated community of The Cape, just 1.6 miles from the ocean, close to parks and hiking trails. This is the largest model in The Cape and the owner has spared no expense in upgrades all done within the last two years. The upgrades include solid wood floors throughout, remodeled kitchen and guest bath, plantation shutters, roman shades, recessed lighting, closet system, exterior lighting, new fence and a security system. The first level of this two story home features solid wood floors, a powder room leading into the formal living room with a cozy fireplace, dining area and sliding glass door leading onto the patio. With an open floor plan and high ceilings, the living room opens into the family room and kitchen. The kitchen has been upgraded with a deep stainless steel sink, quartz counter tops, stainless steel appliances and has a large pantry. The family room and kitchen lead out onto the large private patio with new lighting, new fence, lots of trees and flowers perfect for entertaining. The large master bedroom has recessed lighting and plantation shutters, with a large master bath and walk in closet with California closet system. The laundry room is located on the second floor along with a fully remodeled guest bath and two large bedrooms. The two car garage has shelving for storage and epoxy floors.



(RLNE5184764)