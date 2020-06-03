All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated October 24 2019 at 5:16 PM

1535 Plymouth Ln

1535 Plymouth Lane · No Longer Available
Location

1535 Plymouth Lane, Los Angeles, CA 90732
Northwest San Pedro

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
This Beautiful home is located in the quiet gated community of The Cape, just 1.6 miles from the ocean, close to parks and hiking trails. This is the largest model in The Cape and the owner has spared no expense in upgrades all done within the last two years. The upgrades include solid wood floors throughout, remodeled kitchen and guest bath, plantation shutters, roman shades, recessed lighting, closet system, exterior lighting, new fence and a security system. The first level of this two story home features solid wood floors, a powder room leading into the formal living room with a cozy fireplace, dining area and sliding glass door leading onto the patio. With an open floor plan and high ceilings, the living room opens into the family room and kitchen. The kitchen has been upgraded with a deep stainless steel sink, quartz counter tops, stainless steel appliances and has a large pantry. The family room and kitchen lead out onto the large private patio with new lighting, new fence, lots of trees and flowers perfect for entertaining. The large master bedroom has recessed lighting and plantation shutters, with a large master bath and walk in closet with California closet system. The laundry room is located on the second floor along with a fully remodeled guest bath and two large bedrooms. The two car garage has shelving for storage and epoxy floors.

(RLNE5184764)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1535 Plymouth Ln have any available units?
1535 Plymouth Ln doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 1535 Plymouth Ln have?
Some of 1535 Plymouth Ln's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1535 Plymouth Ln currently offering any rent specials?
1535 Plymouth Ln is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1535 Plymouth Ln pet-friendly?
Yes, 1535 Plymouth Ln is pet friendly.
Does 1535 Plymouth Ln offer parking?
Yes, 1535 Plymouth Ln offers parking.
Does 1535 Plymouth Ln have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1535 Plymouth Ln offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1535 Plymouth Ln have a pool?
No, 1535 Plymouth Ln does not have a pool.
Does 1535 Plymouth Ln have accessible units?
No, 1535 Plymouth Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 1535 Plymouth Ln have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1535 Plymouth Ln has units with dishwashers.

