All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 15347 SUTTON.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
15347 SUTTON
Last updated March 10 2020 at 7:55 AM

15347 SUTTON

15347 Sutton Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Encino
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

15347 Sutton Street, Los Angeles, CA 91403
Encino

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
new construction
garage
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
new construction
ONE OF THREE BRAND NEW CONSTRUCTION PROPERTIES FOR LEASE. PERFECT OPPORTUNITY FOR TEMPORARY LIVING. There is a secluded gated entry, privacy, and lots of freshly landscaped common area space. Conveniently located south of Ventura and near the 405 freeway. The 4 bedroom unit bottom floor has high ceilings, a newly modernized kitchen with exquisite Italian cabinetry and updated appliances, and wide open living/dining area. The open spacious patterned yard is perfect for both relaxation and entertaining. Positioned in a private cul-de-sac within close proximity to Ventura Blvd Shops, restaurants, Sherman Oaks Galleria and Whole Foods, the property is nicely suitable for a growing family, corporate uses, elderly, rehabilitation, assisted living, sober living, or a treatment center. Landlord will consider all offers and is seeking monthly rent + NNN.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 8 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 15347 SUTTON have any available units?
15347 SUTTON doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 15347 SUTTON have?
Some of 15347 SUTTON's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and new construction. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 15347 SUTTON currently offering any rent specials?
15347 SUTTON is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15347 SUTTON pet-friendly?
No, 15347 SUTTON is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 15347 SUTTON offer parking?
Yes, 15347 SUTTON offers parking.
Does 15347 SUTTON have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 15347 SUTTON offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 15347 SUTTON have a pool?
Yes, 15347 SUTTON has a pool.
Does 15347 SUTTON have accessible units?
No, 15347 SUTTON does not have accessible units.
Does 15347 SUTTON have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 15347 SUTTON has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
Best Cities for Families 2019
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

NoHo 14
5440 Tujunga Ave
Los Angeles, CA 91601
1454 W. 3rd St
1454 W 3rd St
Los Angeles, CA 90017
Wren
1230 S Olive St
Los Angeles, CA 90015
550 Harborfront
550 S Palos Verdes St.
Los Angeles, CA 90731
Addison Apartments
14320 Addison Street
Los Angeles, CA 91423
NMS 1759
1759 Beloit Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90025
East View
327 North Boylston Street
Los Angeles, CA 90026
BROADWAY PALACE APARTMENTS
928 South Broadway
Los Angeles, CA 90015

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North HollywoodDowntown Los AngelesWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReySherman Oaks
NorthridgeHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College