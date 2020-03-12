15347 SUTTON

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool bbq/grill garage new construction

ONE OF THREE BRAND NEW CONSTRUCTION PROPERTIES FOR LEASE. PERFECT OPPORTUNITY FOR TEMPORARY LIVING. There is a secluded gated entry, privacy, and lots of freshly landscaped common area space. Conveniently located south of Ventura and near the 405 freeway. The 4 bedroom unit bottom floor has high ceilings, a newly modernized kitchen with exquisite Italian cabinetry and updated appliances, and wide open living/dining area. The open spacious patterned yard is perfect for both relaxation and entertaining. Positioned in a private cul-de-sac within close proximity to Ventura Blvd Shops, restaurants, Sherman Oaks Galleria and Whole Foods, the property is nicely suitable for a growing family, corporate uses, elderly, rehabilitation, assisted living, sober living, or a treatment center. Landlord will consider all offers and is seeking monthly rent + NNN.