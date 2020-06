Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony parking recently renovated bbq/grill furnished

Unit Amenities furnished in unit laundry patio / balcony range recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking bbq/grill

Newly renovated 3 bedroom, 2 bath house in the heart of Sherman Oaks can be rented furnished or unfurnished, short or long term. Perfectly situated on a knoll the home has a full kitchen, master suite, washer & dryer in a huge laundry room, and outdoor patio with grill and green space. With easy access to freeways and all the best Ventura Blvd has to offer. You are a short drive from Santa Monica, Bel Air/Beverly Hills, Universal Studios, UCLA, Getty Museum and much more.