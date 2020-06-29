All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 1530 REXFORD Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
1530 REXFORD Drive
Last updated April 10 2020 at 9:59 PM

1530 REXFORD Drive

1530 Rexford Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
South Robertson
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

1530 Rexford Drive, Los Angeles, CA 90035
South Robertson

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
stainless steel
air conditioning
oven
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
oven
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
Also available for sale, asking $3,588,888.00.Schedule a virtual showing here: https://calendly.com/book-appointment-with-jodi. This stylish, warm, Feng Shui certified, light filled home and permitted guest house with separate address & income potential in a wonderful neighborhood is move in ready! The open living area is highlit by 12 ft ceilings & a spectacular Chef's kitchen with multiple stainless steel appliances (2 dishwashers, 3 ovens, 66 in. refrig.), 3 sinks, qtz countertops, eat-in island & beautiful European cabinets. The kitchen flows to a fantastic family room and balcony that overlooks the lush, grassy yard, perfect for L.A. indoor/outdoor, lifestyle. All 7 beds in the home are ensuite, finished with floating cabinets and Euro. tiles. Luxurious master suite with dual sinks, floating cabinetry, freestanding tub & multi-jet shower. 2, 5 ton AC units rated 16 seers & 2, 75 gal water heaters in main house. Also available for lease, asking $25,000/mo. Close to Pico Blvd and Beverly Hills.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 6 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1530 REXFORD Drive have any available units?
1530 REXFORD Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 1530 REXFORD Drive have?
Some of 1530 REXFORD Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1530 REXFORD Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1530 REXFORD Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1530 REXFORD Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1530 REXFORD Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 1530 REXFORD Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1530 REXFORD Drive offers parking.
Does 1530 REXFORD Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1530 REXFORD Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1530 REXFORD Drive have a pool?
No, 1530 REXFORD Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1530 REXFORD Drive have accessible units?
No, 1530 REXFORD Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1530 REXFORD Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1530 REXFORD Drive has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Poinsettia Club
1444 North Poinsettia Place
Los Angeles, CA 90046
Mysuite at 1759
1761 Beloit Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 90025
Sherman Circle
14645 Gault St
Los Angeles, CA 91405
The Summit Apartments
7266 Franklin Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90046
5611 Carlton Way
5611 Carlton Way
Los Angeles, CA 90028
Encino Garden
17730-40 Burbank Boulevard
Los Angeles, CA 91316
901 S Ardmore Ave
901 S Ardmore Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90006
4250 Coldwater Canyon Apartments
4250 Coldwater Canyon Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 91604

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North HollywoodDowntown Los AngelesWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReySherman Oaks
NorthridgeHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College