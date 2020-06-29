1530 REXFORD Drive

Amenities

Also available for sale, asking $3,588,888.00.Schedule a virtual showing here: https://calendly.com/book-appointment-with-jodi. This stylish, warm, Feng Shui certified, light filled home and permitted guest house with separate address & income potential in a wonderful neighborhood is move in ready! The open living area is highlit by 12 ft ceilings & a spectacular Chef's kitchen with multiple stainless steel appliances (2 dishwashers, 3 ovens, 66 in. refrig.), 3 sinks, qtz countertops, eat-in island & beautiful European cabinets. The kitchen flows to a fantastic family room and balcony that overlooks the lush, grassy yard, perfect for L.A. indoor/outdoor, lifestyle. All 7 beds in the home are ensuite, finished with floating cabinets and Euro. tiles. Luxurious master suite with dual sinks, floating cabinetry, freestanding tub & multi-jet shower. 2, 5 ton AC units rated 16 seers & 2, 75 gal water heaters in main house. Also available for lease, asking $25,000/mo. Close to Pico Blvd and Beverly Hills.