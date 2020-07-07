All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 153 N Hoover St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
153 N Hoover St
Last updated September 17 2019 at 3:16 AM

153 N Hoover St

153 North Hoover Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Rampart Village
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

153 North Hoover Street, Los Angeles, CA 90004
Rampart Village

Amenities

on-site laundry
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/3f08a63085 ---- Centrally Located, Hidden Gem! - On-Site Laundry Apartment Features: - Single/ Studio - Kitchenette (stove top/ mini fridge) - New Floors - Freshly Painted - Upper Unit Some Qualifying Information: - Income: Must be at least 2.5x advertised rent to be approved without conditions; - Credit Score: 600-650, may be approved with conditions; 651 for no conditions. Under 600 does not meet standards. - All qualification details and rental information is listed in our Rental Policy when applying for your new home. Please ask us about our animal policy! Please note: Photos may not be of exact apartment home available*Square footage, when listed or from inquiry, is approximate*Pricing is subject to change without notice*Pricing can vary between similar apartments for many reasons*Features may vary between similar apartments*Renter to verify all information, including availability*Rental Policy may change without notice*Price breaks are extended to all Applicants, no matter what may have been previously advertised*Monem Co adheres to all Fair Housing guidelines and all housing laws*

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 153 N Hoover St have any available units?
153 N Hoover St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
Is 153 N Hoover St currently offering any rent specials?
153 N Hoover St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 153 N Hoover St pet-friendly?
No, 153 N Hoover St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 153 N Hoover St offer parking?
No, 153 N Hoover St does not offer parking.
Does 153 N Hoover St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 153 N Hoover St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 153 N Hoover St have a pool?
No, 153 N Hoover St does not have a pool.
Does 153 N Hoover St have accessible units?
No, 153 N Hoover St does not have accessible units.
Does 153 N Hoover St have units with dishwashers?
No, 153 N Hoover St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 153 N Hoover St have units with air conditioning?
No, 153 N Hoover St does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Victor on Venice
10001 Venice Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90232
eaves Los Feliz
3100 Riverside Dr
Los Angeles, CA 90027
AVA Toluca Hills
3600 Barham Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90068
Independence Plaza
8735 Independence Ave
Los Angeles, CA 91304
Clarendon Woodland Hills
22121 Clarendon St
Los Angeles, CA 91364
The CitiZen at Virgil Village
4150 Marathon St
Los Angeles, CA 90029
Brownstone Lofts
1168 W Bellevue Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90012
The Met
950 S Flower St
Los Angeles, CA 90015

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North HollywoodDowntown Los AngelesWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReySherman Oaks
NorthridgeHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College