Last updated February 18 2020 at 5:59 AM

15236 Blackhawk Street

15236 Blackhawk Street · No Longer Available
Location

15236 Blackhawk Street, Los Angeles, CA 91345
Mission Hills

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
recently renovated
air conditioning
range
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Welcome to this beautiful Mission Hills/San Fernando single family home for rent. Recently upgraded recessed lights, upgraded panel, freshly painted, new ac/heat unit, new granite kitchen counters, new sink, new range and hood. This home is very cozy in a great neighborhood. Please bring your clients they are going to love this home. The layout is sensational bathroom is upgraded. Washer/dryer included but will not be maintained by landlord. The dishwasher does not work and will not be fixed.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 15236 Blackhawk Street have any available units?
15236 Blackhawk Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 15236 Blackhawk Street have?
Some of 15236 Blackhawk Street's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 15236 Blackhawk Street currently offering any rent specials?
15236 Blackhawk Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15236 Blackhawk Street pet-friendly?
No, 15236 Blackhawk Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 15236 Blackhawk Street offer parking?
No, 15236 Blackhawk Street does not offer parking.
Does 15236 Blackhawk Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 15236 Blackhawk Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 15236 Blackhawk Street have a pool?
No, 15236 Blackhawk Street does not have a pool.
Does 15236 Blackhawk Street have accessible units?
No, 15236 Blackhawk Street does not have accessible units.
Does 15236 Blackhawk Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 15236 Blackhawk Street has units with dishwashers.

