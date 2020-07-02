15236 Blackhawk Street

Amenities

Welcome to this beautiful Mission Hills/San Fernando single family home for rent. Recently upgraded recessed lights, upgraded panel, freshly painted, new ac/heat unit, new granite kitchen counters, new sink, new range and hood. This home is very cozy in a great neighborhood. Please bring your clients they are going to love this home. The layout is sensational bathroom is upgraded. Washer/dryer included but will not be maintained by landlord. The dishwasher does not work and will not be fixed.