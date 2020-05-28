All apartments in Los Angeles
15222 Hartsook Street
Last updated December 3 2019 at 1:37 AM

15222 Hartsook Street

15222 Hartsook Street · No Longer Available
Location

15222 Hartsook Street, Los Angeles, CA 91403
Sherman Oaks

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
Amazing, gated Mediterranean house in the heart of Sherman Oaks. This newer home boasts a sparkling pool and spa, chef’s kitchen with granite counters and state of the art appliances, soaring ceilings, recessed lights, travertine and wood floors throughout, and more. One bedroom downstairs, and the other four are upstairs. The master bedroom boasts a cozy fireplace, huge walk in closet, and spacious balcony overlooking the backyard, with en-suite spa-like bathroom with soaking tub, steam and rain shower. Just a short walk to the Sherman Oaks Galleria and the Blvd. Also offered for sale for $1,549,000/mo.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 15222 Hartsook Street have any available units?
15222 Hartsook Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 15222 Hartsook Street have?
Some of 15222 Hartsook Street's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 15222 Hartsook Street currently offering any rent specials?
15222 Hartsook Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15222 Hartsook Street pet-friendly?
No, 15222 Hartsook Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 15222 Hartsook Street offer parking?
Yes, 15222 Hartsook Street offers parking.
Does 15222 Hartsook Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 15222 Hartsook Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 15222 Hartsook Street have a pool?
Yes, 15222 Hartsook Street has a pool.
Does 15222 Hartsook Street have accessible units?
No, 15222 Hartsook Street does not have accessible units.
Does 15222 Hartsook Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 15222 Hartsook Street has units with dishwashers.

