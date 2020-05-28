15222 Hartsook Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking pool garage hot tub

Amazing, gated Mediterranean house in the heart of Sherman Oaks. This newer home boasts a sparkling pool and spa, chef’s kitchen with granite counters and state of the art appliances, soaring ceilings, recessed lights, travertine and wood floors throughout, and more. One bedroom downstairs, and the other four are upstairs. The master bedroom boasts a cozy fireplace, huge walk in closet, and spacious balcony overlooking the backyard, with en-suite spa-like bathroom with soaking tub, steam and rain shower. Just a short walk to the Sherman Oaks Galleria and the Blvd. Also offered for sale for $1,549,000/mo.