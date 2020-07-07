15205 Roscoe

Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly air conditioning extra storage

Unit Amenities air conditioning extra storage patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed pet friendly dogs allowed

2 Bedroom 1 Bathroom Panorama City Home! Unique Property! - This unique Panorama City home is located in a business/residential zoned lot. The home is has a lot of charm featuring two large bedrooms. The kitchen has plenty of cabinet and counter space with small dining area. The living room is extra spacious. There are two nice sized bedrooms and 1 full bathroom. There is a full size laundry area with extra storage space. There is a small patio and the home has wall air conditioning units. Please contact Shannon at (818) 792-9515 or email shannon.greene@prellis.com to view this home. Open house this Saturday from 12:00PM-12:45PM.



No Dogs Allowed



(RLNE5286053)