15205 Roscoe
Last updated December 19 2019 at 12:06 PM

15205 Roscoe

15205 Roscoe Blvd · No Longer Available
Location

15205 Roscoe Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 91343
North Hills East

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
air conditioning
extra storage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
extra storage
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
pet friendly
dogs allowed
2 Bedroom 1 Bathroom Panorama City Home! Unique Property! - This unique Panorama City home is located in a business/residential zoned lot. The home is has a lot of charm featuring two large bedrooms. The kitchen has plenty of cabinet and counter space with small dining area. The living room is extra spacious. There are two nice sized bedrooms and 1 full bathroom. There is a full size laundry area with extra storage space. There is a small patio and the home has wall air conditioning units. Please contact Shannon at (818) 792-9515 or email shannon.greene@prellis.com to view this home. Open house this Saturday from 12:00PM-12:45PM.

No Dogs Allowed

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 15205 Roscoe have any available units?
15205 Roscoe doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 15205 Roscoe have?
Some of 15205 Roscoe's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 15205 Roscoe currently offering any rent specials?
15205 Roscoe is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15205 Roscoe pet-friendly?
Yes, 15205 Roscoe is pet friendly.
Does 15205 Roscoe offer parking?
No, 15205 Roscoe does not offer parking.
Does 15205 Roscoe have units with washers and dryers?
No, 15205 Roscoe does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 15205 Roscoe have a pool?
No, 15205 Roscoe does not have a pool.
Does 15205 Roscoe have accessible units?
No, 15205 Roscoe does not have accessible units.
Does 15205 Roscoe have units with dishwashers?
No, 15205 Roscoe does not have units with dishwashers.

