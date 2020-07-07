15205 Roscoe Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 91343 North Hills East
Amenities
patio / balcony
pet friendly
air conditioning
extra storage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
extra storage
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
pet friendly
dogs allowed
2 Bedroom 1 Bathroom Panorama City Home! Unique Property! - This unique Panorama City home is located in a business/residential zoned lot. The home is has a lot of charm featuring two large bedrooms. The kitchen has plenty of cabinet and counter space with small dining area. The living room is extra spacious. There are two nice sized bedrooms and 1 full bathroom. There is a full size laundry area with extra storage space. There is a small patio and the home has wall air conditioning units. Please contact Shannon at (818) 792-9515 or email shannon.greene@prellis.com to view this home. Open house this Saturday from 12:00PM-12:45PM.
No Dogs Allowed
(RLNE5286053)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 15205 Roscoe have any available units?
15205 Roscoe doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.