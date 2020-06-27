15200 Marson St

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities carport fire pit parking bbq/grill

This is a beautiful gated 3 bedroom 2 bath family home that provides a big back yard perfect for summer bbq's. The backyard has been laid with concrete to allow for full utilization, with the exception of a few fruit trees in the back. You will find a built-in fire pit and patio deck with string lights ready for a night under the stars.



When you walk into the house you will notice the vinyl wood floors throughout, beautiful crown molding, and wooden built-in entertainment center. The open kitchen has an excellent amount of counter and cabinet space. The rooms are spacious with plenty of natural light and closet space.



Provides plenty of parking space and a car port.



Close to shopping, restaurants, schools and freeway access.



Note: No pets.



OPEN HOUSE: Sunday, December 15, 2019. 1pm-5pm.