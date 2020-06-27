All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 15200 Marson St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
15200 Marson St
Last updated December 21 2019 at 8:07 AM

15200 Marson St

15200 Marson Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

15200 Marson Street, Los Angeles, CA 91402
Panorama City

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
carport
air conditioning
fire pit
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
carport
fire pit
parking
bbq/grill
This is a beautiful gated 3 bedroom 2 bath family home that provides a big back yard perfect for summer bbq's. The backyard has been laid with concrete to allow for full utilization, with the exception of a few fruit trees in the back. You will find a built-in fire pit and patio deck with string lights ready for a night under the stars.

When you walk into the house you will notice the vinyl wood floors throughout, beautiful crown molding, and wooden built-in entertainment center. The open kitchen has an excellent amount of counter and cabinet space. The rooms are spacious with plenty of natural light and closet space.

Provides plenty of parking space and a car port.

Close to shopping, restaurants, schools and freeway access.

Note: No pets.

OPEN HOUSE: Sunday, December 15, 2019. 1pm-5pm.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 15200 Marson St have any available units?
15200 Marson St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 15200 Marson St have?
Some of 15200 Marson St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 15200 Marson St currently offering any rent specials?
15200 Marson St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15200 Marson St pet-friendly?
No, 15200 Marson St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 15200 Marson St offer parking?
Yes, 15200 Marson St offers parking.
Does 15200 Marson St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 15200 Marson St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 15200 Marson St have a pool?
No, 15200 Marson St does not have a pool.
Does 15200 Marson St have accessible units?
No, 15200 Marson St does not have accessible units.
Does 15200 Marson St have units with dishwashers?
No, 15200 Marson St does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot.
Helpful Articles
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Fiona
375 N La Cienega Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90048
Tilden II
5008 Tilden Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 91423
MySuite at Wilshire Victoria
10700 Wilshire Boulevard
Los Angeles, CA 90024
Rockwood at the Cascades
16601 Foothill Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 91342
Villa Vicente
5351 San Vicente Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90019
Mosaic at Western Apartments Homes
21240 South Western Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 90501
Windward Village
1720 Pacific Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 90291
Skyline Terrace Apartments
930 Figueroa Ter
Los Angeles, CA 90012

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North HollywoodDowntown Los AngelesWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReySherman Oaks
NorthridgeHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College