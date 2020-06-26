1520 REXFORD Drive

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher garage walk in closets

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking bbq/grill garage hot tub

Extraordinary 6BR+6.5BA Mediterranean built in 2013 for lease with custom features throughout. Exceptionally spacious home featuring elegant living room with fireplace, grand formal dining area, enormous gourmet kitchen with center island, Sub Zero and Wolf appliances, butler's pantry, 3 sinks, 2 dishwashers and double ovens, 1 bedroom and 1.5 baths on the 1st floor and huge adjacent family room looking out on to fabulous covered patio with built-in bbq and side burner and lushly landscaped private yard. Upstairs features 5 bedrooms all with bathrooms ensuite including master with large walk-in closet, luxurious spa-like master bath and expansive 600 sqft balcony/patio. High ceilings with custom finishes, 3 fireplaces, porcelain and hardwood floors, 2-zone HVAC, double paned windows, security system, direct access finished 2 car garage; this home has it all! Conveniently close to Beverly Hills, Century City and Pico/Beverly shops.