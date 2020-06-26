All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated August 1 2019 at 3:16 AM

1520 REXFORD Drive

1520 Rexford Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1520 Rexford Drive, Los Angeles, CA 90035
South Robertson

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
Extraordinary 6BR+6.5BA Mediterranean built in 2013 for lease with custom features throughout. Exceptionally spacious home featuring elegant living room with fireplace, grand formal dining area, enormous gourmet kitchen with center island, Sub Zero and Wolf appliances, butler's pantry, 3 sinks, 2 dishwashers and double ovens, 1 bedroom and 1.5 baths on the 1st floor and huge adjacent family room looking out on to fabulous covered patio with built-in bbq and side burner and lushly landscaped private yard. Upstairs features 5 bedrooms all with bathrooms ensuite including master with large walk-in closet, luxurious spa-like master bath and expansive 600 sqft balcony/patio. High ceilings with custom finishes, 3 fireplaces, porcelain and hardwood floors, 2-zone HVAC, double paned windows, security system, direct access finished 2 car garage; this home has it all! Conveniently close to Beverly Hills, Century City and Pico/Beverly shops.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1520 REXFORD Drive have any available units?
1520 REXFORD Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 1520 REXFORD Drive have?
Some of 1520 REXFORD Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1520 REXFORD Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1520 REXFORD Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1520 REXFORD Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1520 REXFORD Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 1520 REXFORD Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1520 REXFORD Drive offers parking.
Does 1520 REXFORD Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1520 REXFORD Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1520 REXFORD Drive have a pool?
No, 1520 REXFORD Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1520 REXFORD Drive have accessible units?
No, 1520 REXFORD Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1520 REXFORD Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1520 REXFORD Drive has units with dishwashers.
