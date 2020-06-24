All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 1516 North GENESEE Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
1516 North GENESEE Avenue
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1516 North GENESEE Avenue

1516 North Genesee Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Hollywood Hills West
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

1516 North Genesee Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90046
Hollywood Hills West

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
recently renovated
gym
fireplace
courtyard
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
courtyard
gym
parking
garage
Set in the highly desirable Sunset Square, this captivating Mediterranean boasts an exceptional floor plan w/high ceilings & large rooms. Set behind gates, this home is quite, private, yet inviting w/beautiful foliage decorating the front courtyard. Upon entering the main living area you'll find a spacious LR, DR, adjacent kitchen & FR. LR & FR feature a unique dual-facing fireplace, gorgeous tile & French drs bathing the space in light. The recently renovated kitchen has built-ins & large center island w/breakfast bar. From the FR you can open three sets of drs that lead to the manicured backyard w/large grassy area, mature foliage, fruit trees & patios perfect for entertaining. Three of the BD's are en-suite w/lovely BA's & the 4th BD is on a private upper level that could be a studio or office space. Garage has been converted to function as workspace or gym if desired. Located in prime Sunset Square, this RARE home is close to the best shops and restaurants Sunset Strip has to offer

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1516 North GENESEE Avenue have any available units?
1516 North GENESEE Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 1516 North GENESEE Avenue have?
Some of 1516 North GENESEE Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1516 North GENESEE Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1516 North GENESEE Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1516 North GENESEE Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 1516 North GENESEE Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 1516 North GENESEE Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 1516 North GENESEE Avenue offers parking.
Does 1516 North GENESEE Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1516 North GENESEE Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1516 North GENESEE Avenue have a pool?
No, 1516 North GENESEE Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1516 North GENESEE Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1516 North GENESEE Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1516 North GENESEE Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 1516 North GENESEE Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
Best Cities for Families 2019
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Villas at Park La Brea Apartments
5555 W 6th St
Los Angeles, CA 90036
The Chadwick
209 S Westmoreland
Los Angeles, CA 90004
AVA Toluca Hills
3600 Barham Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90068
Sofi at Topanga
9733 Topanga Canyon Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 91311
5800 Harold
5800 Harold Way
Los Angeles, CA 90028
Hope + Flower
1201 South Hope Street
Los Angeles, CA 90015
APEX. The One.
900 S Figueroa St
Los Angeles, CA 90015
Skyline Terrace Apartments
930 Figueroa Ter
Los Angeles, CA 90012

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North HollywoodDowntown Los AngelesWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReySherman Oaks
NorthridgeHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College