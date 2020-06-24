1516 North GENESEE Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities courtyard gym parking garage

Set in the highly desirable Sunset Square, this captivating Mediterranean boasts an exceptional floor plan w/high ceilings & large rooms. Set behind gates, this home is quite, private, yet inviting w/beautiful foliage decorating the front courtyard. Upon entering the main living area you'll find a spacious LR, DR, adjacent kitchen & FR. LR & FR feature a unique dual-facing fireplace, gorgeous tile & French drs bathing the space in light. The recently renovated kitchen has built-ins & large center island w/breakfast bar. From the FR you can open three sets of drs that lead to the manicured backyard w/large grassy area, mature foliage, fruit trees & patios perfect for entertaining. Three of the BD's are en-suite w/lovely BA's & the 4th BD is on a private upper level that could be a studio or office space. Garage has been converted to function as workspace or gym if desired. Located in prime Sunset Square, this RARE home is close to the best shops and restaurants Sunset Strip has to offer