15153 South DICKENS Street

South of the blvd. prime location in Sherman oaks. Gorgeous one bedroom one bath unit, extensivly remodeled! Open floor plan with plenty of sunlight. This unit updates include European Kitchen with granite counter tops and brand new cabinets, double sink, breakfast area, in unit washer and dryer, brand new dishwasher, new Microwave and Stove, tile flooring through out. Other features include remodeled shower and bathroom, central air conditioner and heater, new plumbing, brand new windows, recessed lighting through out. Master bedroom with good size closet space. Walking distance to Sherman oaks galleria restaurants and shops and easy access to the 405 and 101 fwy. Call Listing Agent for more info and showing.