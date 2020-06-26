All apartments in Los Angeles
15153 South DICKENS Street
15153 South DICKENS Street

15153 Dickens St · No Longer Available
Location

15153 Dickens St, Los Angeles, CA 91403
Sherman Oaks

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
South of the blvd. prime location in Sherman oaks. Gorgeous one bedroom one bath unit, extensivly remodeled! Open floor plan with plenty of sunlight. This unit updates include European Kitchen with granite counter tops and brand new cabinets, double sink, breakfast area, in unit washer and dryer, brand new dishwasher, new Microwave and Stove, tile flooring through out. Other features include remodeled shower and bathroom, central air conditioner and heater, new plumbing, brand new windows, recessed lighting through out. Master bedroom with good size closet space. Walking distance to Sherman oaks galleria restaurants and shops and easy access to the 405 and 101 fwy. Call Listing Agent for more info and showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 15153 South DICKENS Street have any available units?
15153 South DICKENS Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 15153 South DICKENS Street have?
Some of 15153 South DICKENS Street's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 15153 South DICKENS Street currently offering any rent specials?
15153 South DICKENS Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15153 South DICKENS Street pet-friendly?
No, 15153 South DICKENS Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 15153 South DICKENS Street offer parking?
Yes, 15153 South DICKENS Street offers parking.
Does 15153 South DICKENS Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 15153 South DICKENS Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 15153 South DICKENS Street have a pool?
No, 15153 South DICKENS Street does not have a pool.
Does 15153 South DICKENS Street have accessible units?
No, 15153 South DICKENS Street does not have accessible units.
Does 15153 South DICKENS Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 15153 South DICKENS Street has units with dishwashers.
