Los Angeles, CA
1515 South BEVERLY Drive
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1515 South BEVERLY Drive

1515 South Beverly Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1515 South Beverly Drive, Los Angeles, CA 90035
Beverlywood

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
elevator
gym
parking
pool
garage
sauna
Beautiful furnished 2 bedroom corner condo on Beverly Dr. Just blocks from everything Beverly Hills has to offer. Enjoy the downtown views from the living room and front facing balcony. Designer finishes with hardwood floors throughout and all stainless steel appliances including all in one LG washer/dryer in unit. Comes fully furnished with TV's, Linens, Towels etc. Bathroom has Jacuzzi tub and TV. Beautiful fireplace in living room. Has separate entrance and own kitchenette off one of the bedrooms. Enjoy the building amenities which include pool, Sauna, Gym, Rec room and library.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1515 South BEVERLY Drive have any available units?
1515 South BEVERLY Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 1515 South BEVERLY Drive have?
Some of 1515 South BEVERLY Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1515 South BEVERLY Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1515 South BEVERLY Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1515 South BEVERLY Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1515 South BEVERLY Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 1515 South BEVERLY Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1515 South BEVERLY Drive offers parking.
Does 1515 South BEVERLY Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1515 South BEVERLY Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1515 South BEVERLY Drive have a pool?
Yes, 1515 South BEVERLY Drive has a pool.
Does 1515 South BEVERLY Drive have accessible units?
No, 1515 South BEVERLY Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1515 South BEVERLY Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1515 South BEVERLY Drive has units with dishwashers.
