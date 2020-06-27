All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 15131 Plummer St..
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
15131 Plummer St.
Last updated August 6 2019 at 10:57 AM

15131 Plummer St.

15131 Plummer Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
North Hills East
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

15131 Plummer Street, Los Angeles, CA 91343
North Hills East

Amenities

w/d hookup
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
oven
range
w/d hookup
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
15131 Plummer St. Available 09/01/19 North Hills 2BR + den on extra large lot w/fruit trees! (15131 Plummer St) - Charming North Hills home on almost an acre of land! Features include: 2BR + 1BA floorplan w/nearly 1300 SQF of space; living room w/fireplace + built-ins; eat-in, pantry kitchen w/stainless steel appliances + granite countertops; library/den; central air; carpet + ceramic tile flooring; washer + dryer hook-ups; additional bathroom in garage; backyard w/sprinkler system + 18 different fruit trees; 1 car garage w/auto opener + circular driveway for parking; gardening service provided; pets allowed w/owners approval + additional security deposit. For more info, or to view this property, please call us at 818-998-0597. All appointments must be scheduled through H&H and not a third-party website. Prospective tenants must confirm showings with our office prior to appointment. We cannot accept third-party applications - please submit on our website, www.hammondmanagement.com.

(RLNE2420076)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 15131 Plummer St. have any available units?
15131 Plummer St. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 15131 Plummer St. have?
Some of 15131 Plummer St.'s amenities include w/d hookup, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 15131 Plummer St. currently offering any rent specials?
15131 Plummer St. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15131 Plummer St. pet-friendly?
Yes, 15131 Plummer St. is pet friendly.
Does 15131 Plummer St. offer parking?
Yes, 15131 Plummer St. offers parking.
Does 15131 Plummer St. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 15131 Plummer St. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 15131 Plummer St. have a pool?
No, 15131 Plummer St. does not have a pool.
Does 15131 Plummer St. have accessible units?
No, 15131 Plummer St. does not have accessible units.
Does 15131 Plummer St. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 15131 Plummer St. has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Boulevard on Wilshire
5353 Wilshire Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90036
Westside Apartments
3165 Sawtelle Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90066
Summit At Warner Center
22219 Summit Vue Ln
Los Angeles, CA 91367
Casa Granada
550 S Barrington Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90049
Vision on Wilshire
6245 Wilshire Boulevard
Los Angeles, CA 90048
Mosaic at Western Apartments Homes
21240 South Western Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 90501
Grand Apartments on Lindley
10201 Lindley Ave
Los Angeles, CA 91325
1926 - 1930 Jefferson St
1926 W Jefferson Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90018

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North HollywoodDowntown Los AngelesWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReySherman Oaks
NorthridgeHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College