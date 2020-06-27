Amenities

15131 Plummer St. Available 09/01/19 North Hills 2BR + den on extra large lot w/fruit trees! (15131 Plummer St) - Charming North Hills home on almost an acre of land! Features include: 2BR + 1BA floorplan w/nearly 1300 SQF of space; living room w/fireplace + built-ins; eat-in, pantry kitchen w/stainless steel appliances + granite countertops; library/den; central air; carpet + ceramic tile flooring; washer + dryer hook-ups; additional bathroom in garage; backyard w/sprinkler system + 18 different fruit trees; 1 car garage w/auto opener + circular driveway for parking; gardening service provided; pets allowed w/owners approval + additional security deposit. For more info, or to view this property, please call us at 818-998-0597. All appointments must be scheduled through H&H and not a third-party website. Prospective tenants must confirm showings with our office prior to appointment. We cannot accept third-party applications - please submit on our website, www.hammondmanagement.com.



(RLNE2420076)