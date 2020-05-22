All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated February 3 2020 at 12:47 PM

15123 Killion St.

15123 Killion Street · No Longer Available
Location

15123 Killion Street, Los Angeles, CA 91411
Sherman Oaks

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
garage
3 Bed / 1 Bath in Sherman Oaks - This lovely traditional style 3bed/1bath on Killion St. in Sherman Oaks has exceptional curb appeal, lush landscaping in front, open and bright interior, with a stellar backyard deck for BBQs and hanging out. The interior home includes a recently upgraded galley kitchen with stainless steel appliances which opens up to the living room and breakfast nook/area. French doors in the living room open to the grassy backyard with mature trees, and large deck.

There are two fire places (one in living room and one in back bedroom). The home is freshly painted, original hard wood floors in the living room and hallway. Carpeted bedrooms, central AC/Heat. Two car garage with washer/dryer in garage. Backyard is spacious with plenty of trees providing shade and reduced energy costs. Also there is a charming wood deck to have BBQs and outdoor backyard parties.

This mid-century home is conveniently located close to the trendy shops and restaurants on Ventura Blvd and Burbank Blvd. Close to 405 entrance!

Kester Ave. Elementary School is within walking distance.

(RLNE4092116)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 15123 Killion St. have any available units?
15123 Killion St. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 15123 Killion St. have?
Some of 15123 Killion St.'s amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 15123 Killion St. currently offering any rent specials?
15123 Killion St. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15123 Killion St. pet-friendly?
No, 15123 Killion St. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 15123 Killion St. offer parking?
Yes, 15123 Killion St. offers parking.
Does 15123 Killion St. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 15123 Killion St. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 15123 Killion St. have a pool?
No, 15123 Killion St. does not have a pool.
Does 15123 Killion St. have accessible units?
No, 15123 Killion St. does not have accessible units.
Does 15123 Killion St. have units with dishwashers?
No, 15123 Killion St. does not have units with dishwashers.

