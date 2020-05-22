15123 Killion St.

Amenities

3 Bed / 1 Bath in Sherman Oaks - This lovely traditional style 3bed/1bath on Killion St. in Sherman Oaks has exceptional curb appeal, lush landscaping in front, open and bright interior, with a stellar backyard deck for BBQs and hanging out. The interior home includes a recently upgraded galley kitchen with stainless steel appliances which opens up to the living room and breakfast nook/area. French doors in the living room open to the grassy backyard with mature trees, and large deck.



There are two fire places (one in living room and one in back bedroom). The home is freshly painted, original hard wood floors in the living room and hallway. Carpeted bedrooms, central AC/Heat. Two car garage with washer/dryer in garage. Backyard is spacious with plenty of trees providing shade and reduced energy costs. Also there is a charming wood deck to have BBQs and outdoor backyard parties.



This mid-century home is conveniently located close to the trendy shops and restaurants on Ventura Blvd and Burbank Blvd. Close to 405 entrance!



Kester Ave. Elementary School is within walking distance.



