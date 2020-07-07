15115 Parthenia St

Amenities

North Hills Village offers beautifully appointed 2 bedroom apartments at very affordable price very spacious apartments. Our units offer all the amenities you expect (gated building, gated parking, stoves, dishwashers, central heat, AC, on-site laundry...) at a fraction of what you would expect to pay! Convenient to shopping centers, schools and more, North Hills Apartments should be your number 1 choice!



The unit is very spacious, huge master bedroom with a lot of closet space. Very spacious living room, 2 bathrooms.



Our Property Offers:

-Pool

-Renovated Fitness Center

-Gated Community

-Gated Assigned Parking

-On-Site Office

-On-Site Staff

-24 Hour Camera Surveillance

-Courtesy Patrol

-2 Laundry Facilities (Card Operated)

-Green Scenery



Apartment Amenities:

-Central Air or AC Wall Unit

-New Wood Inspired Floors

-Accent Walls

-Dishwasher

-Ceiling fan

-Gas Stove



We pay for WATER, TRASH, and GAS!