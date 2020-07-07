All apartments in Los Angeles
15115 Parthenia St
15115 Parthenia St

15115 W Parthenia St · No Longer Available
Location

15115 W Parthenia St, Los Angeles, CA 91343
North Hills East

Amenities

on-site laundry
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
gym
on-site laundry
parking
pool
North Hills Village offers beautifully appointed 2 bedroom apartments at very affordable price very spacious apartments. Our units offer all the amenities you expect (gated building, gated parking, stoves, dishwashers, central heat, AC, on-site laundry...) at a fraction of what you would expect to pay! Convenient to shopping centers, schools and more, North Hills Apartments should be your number 1 choice!

The unit is very spacious, huge master bedroom with a lot of closet space. Very spacious living room, 2 bathrooms.

Our Property Offers:
-Pool
-Renovated Fitness Center
-Gated Community
-Gated Assigned Parking
-On-Site Office
-On-Site Staff
-24 Hour Camera Surveillance
-Courtesy Patrol
-2 Laundry Facilities (Card Operated)
-Green Scenery

Apartment Amenities:
-Central Air or AC Wall Unit
-New Wood Inspired Floors
-Accent Walls
-Dishwasher
-Ceiling fan
-Gas Stove

We pay for WATER, TRASH, and GAS!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 15115 Parthenia St have any available units?
15115 Parthenia St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 15115 Parthenia St have?
Some of 15115 Parthenia St's amenities include on-site laundry, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 15115 Parthenia St currently offering any rent specials?
15115 Parthenia St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15115 Parthenia St pet-friendly?
No, 15115 Parthenia St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 15115 Parthenia St offer parking?
Yes, 15115 Parthenia St offers parking.
Does 15115 Parthenia St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 15115 Parthenia St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 15115 Parthenia St have a pool?
Yes, 15115 Parthenia St has a pool.
Does 15115 Parthenia St have accessible units?
No, 15115 Parthenia St does not have accessible units.
Does 15115 Parthenia St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 15115 Parthenia St has units with dishwashers.

