15113 Saticoy Street

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher carport recently renovated

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities carport parking pool guest parking

The PERFECT townhouse for the BEST price. This turnkey unit is ready to be yours! Very Spacious, open floor plan and bright unit offers hardwood floors on the first floor and newer carpet in the bedrooms. Large private fenced side patio for relaxing or entertaining opens into sunlit living room with gas fireplace, open dining area, breakfast counter top with updated kitchen & plenty of storage. 1/2 bath conveniently located on the first floor. Upstairs is fully carpeted in neutral tones, with hallway linen cabinet, skylight, full size side by side washer and dryer closet with louver doors. Two en-suite bedrooms. Large Master offers a full bathroom and wall of mirrored closets, and second bedroom offers full bathroom and abundant closets. Own carport beneath accommodating 2 tandem cars and storage. There is also additional guest parking up to 10 cars ideal for entertaining guests. Association amenities include controlled access front and back gates, pool, water, trash and sewer.