Last updated August 1 2019 at 7:30 AM

15113 Saticoy Street

15113 Saticoy Street
Location

15113 Saticoy Street, Los Angeles, CA 91405
Van Nuys

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
carport
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
carport
parking
pool
guest parking
The PERFECT townhouse for the BEST price. This turnkey unit is ready to be yours! Very Spacious, open floor plan and bright unit offers hardwood floors on the first floor and newer carpet in the bedrooms. Large private fenced side patio for relaxing or entertaining opens into sunlit living room with gas fireplace, open dining area, breakfast counter top with updated kitchen & plenty of storage. 1/2 bath conveniently located on the first floor. Upstairs is fully carpeted in neutral tones, with hallway linen cabinet, skylight, full size side by side washer and dryer closet with louver doors. Two en-suite bedrooms. Large Master offers a full bathroom and wall of mirrored closets, and second bedroom offers full bathroom and abundant closets. Own carport beneath accommodating 2 tandem cars and storage. There is also additional guest parking up to 10 cars ideal for entertaining guests. Association amenities include controlled access front and back gates, pool, water, trash and sewer.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 15113 Saticoy Street have any available units?
15113 Saticoy Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 15113 Saticoy Street have?
Some of 15113 Saticoy Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 15113 Saticoy Street currently offering any rent specials?
15113 Saticoy Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15113 Saticoy Street pet-friendly?
No, 15113 Saticoy Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 15113 Saticoy Street offer parking?
Yes, 15113 Saticoy Street offers parking.
Does 15113 Saticoy Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 15113 Saticoy Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 15113 Saticoy Street have a pool?
Yes, 15113 Saticoy Street has a pool.
Does 15113 Saticoy Street have accessible units?
No, 15113 Saticoy Street does not have accessible units.
Does 15113 Saticoy Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 15113 Saticoy Street has units with dishwashers.
