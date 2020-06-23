All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated August 3 2019 at 8:47 AM

1509 CABRILLO Avenue

1509 Cabrillo Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1509 Cabrillo Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90291
Venice

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
garage
Hip rear unit of architectural home built in 2018. Bright and airy three-level spacious 1200 sq. ft. 2 Bedroom 1.5 bath. Open living room/kitchen with vinyl flooring, recessed lights, stainless steel appliances and eating counter. Long balcony off living room with gas line perfect for morning coffee and barbeques. Washer/dryer in closet near bedrooms. Mini split system for heat and air with remote climate control. Approx. 350 sq. ft. roof deck with views of Windward Circle streetscapes. Electric car charger in one-car garage. Five blocks to famous Venice Beach and around the corner to trendy Abbot Kinney Blvd. aka "The coolest block in America" as dubbed by GQ magazine. Truly a walker's and biker's paradise. Rear entrance entry. Available 8/1.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1509 CABRILLO Avenue have any available units?
1509 CABRILLO Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 1509 CABRILLO Avenue have?
Some of 1509 CABRILLO Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1509 CABRILLO Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1509 CABRILLO Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1509 CABRILLO Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 1509 CABRILLO Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 1509 CABRILLO Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 1509 CABRILLO Avenue offers parking.
Does 1509 CABRILLO Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1509 CABRILLO Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1509 CABRILLO Avenue have a pool?
No, 1509 CABRILLO Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1509 CABRILLO Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1509 CABRILLO Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1509 CABRILLO Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1509 CABRILLO Avenue has units with dishwashers.
