1509 CABRILLO Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities parking bbq/grill garage

Hip rear unit of architectural home built in 2018. Bright and airy three-level spacious 1200 sq. ft. 2 Bedroom 1.5 bath. Open living room/kitchen with vinyl flooring, recessed lights, stainless steel appliances and eating counter. Long balcony off living room with gas line perfect for morning coffee and barbeques. Washer/dryer in closet near bedrooms. Mini split system for heat and air with remote climate control. Approx. 350 sq. ft. roof deck with views of Windward Circle streetscapes. Electric car charger in one-car garage. Five blocks to famous Venice Beach and around the corner to trendy Abbot Kinney Blvd. aka "The coolest block in America" as dubbed by GQ magazine. Truly a walker's and biker's paradise. Rear entrance entry. Available 8/1.