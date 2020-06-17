All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 1507 3rd Ave.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
1507 3rd Ave
Last updated June 17 2020 at 7:10 AM

1507 3rd Ave

1507 3rd Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

1507 3rd Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90019
UNNC

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
extra storage
granite counters
in unit laundry
range
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
TEXT or CALL- No email 323-493-8873. Gorgeously updated unit in Los Angeles's fastest in demand rental area. Arlington Heights! Fabulous. Ten minutes to down town Los Angeles and ten minutes to Culver City. Kitchen features granite countertops along with plenty of cabinets for extra storage space. The expansive dining area is located next to the kitchen. Following the hallway leads to bedrooms and bathrooms. Conveniently located near familiar restaurants and shops. Save time and money with an in-building laundry.

TEXT or CALL- No email 323-493-8873
Centrally located to take advantage of all that Los Angeles has to offer. Right next to Koreatown and a quick commute or drive to Downtown, Hollywood, West Adams, USC, and close to the 10 Freeway! FEATURES • Fully renovated throughout • New stainless steel appliances • New dishwasher & stove/range • Open concept floorplans • Closets with sliding mirrored doors • New bathroom sink, vanity, floor tiles • Matte black faucets and fixtures • New flooring throughout • New exterior and interior light fixtures • Upgraded plumbing and electrical systems • Drought-tolerant landscaping • Brand new coinless washer/dryer - use an app! •

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1507 3rd Ave have any available units?
1507 3rd Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 1507 3rd Ave have?
Some of 1507 3rd Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1507 3rd Ave currently offering any rent specials?
1507 3rd Ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1507 3rd Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 1507 3rd Ave is pet friendly.
Does 1507 3rd Ave offer parking?
Yes, 1507 3rd Ave does offer parking.
Does 1507 3rd Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1507 3rd Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1507 3rd Ave have a pool?
No, 1507 3rd Ave does not have a pool.
Does 1507 3rd Ave have accessible units?
No, 1507 3rd Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 1507 3rd Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1507 3rd Ave has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Eton Warner
6701 Eton Ave
Los Angeles, CA 91303
Chateau Encino
5447 White Oak Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 91316
The Vermont
3150 Wilshire Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90010
Tujunga South
4077-4083 Tujunga Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 91604
eaves Woodland Hills
22122 Victory Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 91367
The Marquee Apartments
12300 Sherman Way
Los Angeles, CA 91605
Laurel Terrace
5717 Laurel Canyon Boulevard
Los Angeles, CA 91607
The Village
17442 Sherman Way
Los Angeles, CA 91406

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North HollywoodDowntown Los AngelesWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReySherman Oaks
NorthridgeHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College