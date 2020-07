Amenities

This cozy 4 bed/3 bath HOUSE on a LARGE LOT with a 2-CAR DETACHED GARAGE is move-in ready! It boasts a large vaulted-ceiling living room, dining room, fireplace, and galley kitchen with pink vintage oven. Walking distance to Noble Elementary and Vista Middle School, yet still located on a small cul-de-sac. The yard, at 8,861 sq. ft, is large, private, and great for entertaining!