15014 Magnolia Boulevard

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher garage fireplace

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

BEAUTIFUL 2 BEDROOM PLUS BONUS ROOM TOWNHOUSE IN SHERMAN OAKS! LOVELY OPEN FLOOR PLAN, WITH RECESSED LIGHTING, GRANITE COUNTERS AND TRAVERTINE FLOORS IN KITCHEN AND BATH. EACH BEDROOM IS EN SUITE WITH FULL BATHS IN BOTH PLUS A 1/2 BATH ON MAIN LEVEL NEAR KITCHEN. LIVING AREA HAS WARM CHERRYWOOD FLOORS AND COZY FIREPLACE AND RAISED CEILINGS. UNIT INCLUDES WASHER & DRYER ON SAME LEVEL AS BEDROOMS. THERE'S VERY PRIVATE ATTACHED GARAGE WITH DIRECT ACCESS TO UNIT, PLUS A ROOFTOP PATIO DECK. DON'T MISS THIS ONE!