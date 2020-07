Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher garage pool fireplace

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace furnished in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking pool garage

Situated just off the Sunset Strip, this Spanish jewel is the epitome of Hollywood Hills living. With many original details, including a speakeasy, the home's charm and tranquility resonate throughout property. The large pool, multiple terraces, lush gardens, and expansive living room make the home ideal for entertaining. The street-to-street lot allows for ample parking and access from Carlton Way. Available immediately either furnished or unfurnished. Welcome home.