Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors parking recently renovated range refrigerator

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/71e7339094 ---- Large, Charming, Spanish-Style 3-bedroom, Hardwood Floors, W/D in unit This is a second story unit in a fourplex. You can\'t get anymore central than Mid-City! This neighborhood is expanding with new shops, restaurants, and renovated homes faster than any in LA! Close to Culver City, West Hollywood, Fairfax District, Downtown, and everywhere in between. Easy access to the 10! 1500 1/2 S. Sycamore Ave, Los Angeles, 90019 * One Parking Space Included. * Washer/Dryer in unit. * Stove and Refrigerator included. * Hardwood floors throughout. * Large windows and bedrooms. * Tenant pays gas & electric, owner pays water & gardener * Deposit $2600 with great credit, total move-in $5200.00.