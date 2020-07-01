All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated August 11 2019 at 4:56 PM

1500 1/2 S Sycamore Ave

1500 1/2 S Sycamore Ave · No Longer Available
Location

1500 1/2 S Sycamore Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90019
PICO

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
parking
recently renovated
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/71e7339094 ---- Large, Charming, Spanish-Style 3-bedroom, Hardwood Floors, W/D in unit This is a second story unit in a fourplex. You can\'t get anymore central than Mid-City! This neighborhood is expanding with new shops, restaurants, and renovated homes faster than any in LA! Close to Culver City, West Hollywood, Fairfax District, Downtown, and everywhere in between. Easy access to the 10! 1500 1/2 S. Sycamore Ave, Los Angeles, 90019 * One Parking Space Included. * Washer/Dryer in unit. * Stove and Refrigerator included. * Hardwood floors throughout. * Large windows and bedrooms. * Tenant pays gas & electric, owner pays water & gardener * Deposit $2600 with great credit, total move-in $5200.00.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1500 1/2 S Sycamore Ave have any available units?
1500 1/2 S Sycamore Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 1500 1/2 S Sycamore Ave have?
Some of 1500 1/2 S Sycamore Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1500 1/2 S Sycamore Ave currently offering any rent specials?
1500 1/2 S Sycamore Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1500 1/2 S Sycamore Ave pet-friendly?
No, 1500 1/2 S Sycamore Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 1500 1/2 S Sycamore Ave offer parking?
Yes, 1500 1/2 S Sycamore Ave offers parking.
Does 1500 1/2 S Sycamore Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1500 1/2 S Sycamore Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1500 1/2 S Sycamore Ave have a pool?
No, 1500 1/2 S Sycamore Ave does not have a pool.
Does 1500 1/2 S Sycamore Ave have accessible units?
No, 1500 1/2 S Sycamore Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 1500 1/2 S Sycamore Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 1500 1/2 S Sycamore Ave does not have units with dishwashers.

