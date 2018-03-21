15 WAVECREST Avenue

Amenities

Absolutely enchanting single family home on one of the best walk streets in Venice Beach. Escape to your own private garden retreat close to the ocean. Lovely single level 2 bedroom, 2 full bath home. Wood and stone floors. Very large sun filled living room with fireplace. Formal dining room. Beautiful kitchen complete with gas oven, range, microwave oven, dishwasher and refrigerator. Inside laundry area with washer and dryer included. Remote controlled gated parking for 2 cars in the rear of the property. A very special large enclosed and landscaped front yard complete with grass areas, large shade trees and brick patio area. Beautiful private oasis steps to the beach. California beach living at its finest. Come feel like you are on vacation year round. No smoking property