Last updated December 2 2019 at 8:01 PM

15 63rd Avenue

15 63rd Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

15 63rd Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90293
Westchester-Playa Del Rey

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
Large 2 bedroom + loft unit, 2.5 baths. Fabulous large vinyl windows for lots of natural light. Loft currently being used as office but has a flex wall that can be shut for privacy. Brick fireplace goes from floor to ceiling. Ceilings are approximately 17 feet high. Two balconies for you to use to enjoy coffee or glass of wine. Just a few steps to the beach, a short walk to Marina Del Rey and right across from a beautiful park and lagoon. Lower level has room for side-by-side washer and dryer.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 15 63rd Avenue have any available units?
15 63rd Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
Is 15 63rd Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
15 63rd Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15 63rd Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 15 63rd Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 15 63rd Avenue offer parking?
No, 15 63rd Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 15 63rd Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 15 63rd Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 15 63rd Avenue have a pool?
No, 15 63rd Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 15 63rd Avenue have accessible units?
No, 15 63rd Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 15 63rd Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 15 63rd Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 15 63rd Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 15 63rd Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.

