15 63rd Avenue

Large 2 bedroom + loft unit, 2.5 baths. Fabulous large vinyl windows for lots of natural light. Loft currently being used as office but has a flex wall that can be shut for privacy. Brick fireplace goes from floor to ceiling. Ceilings are approximately 17 feet high. Two balconies for you to use to enjoy coffee or glass of wine. Just a few steps to the beach, a short walk to Marina Del Rey and right across from a beautiful park and lagoon. Lower level has room for side-by-side washer and dryer.