Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
14949 MC KENDREE Avenue
Last updated March 29 2019 at 1:24 AM

14949 MC KENDREE Avenue

14949 Mc Kendree Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

14949 Mc Kendree Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90272
Pacific Palisades

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
fireplace
Traditional home close to Palisades Village with city and ocean views. Great value in this 2 bedroom, family room home with gourmet kitchen/Viking cooktop and professional Viking Sub-Zero side by side refrigerator and beautiful master bath. Spacious living room & dining area with hardwood floors, fireplace, and sun-setting views. Family room leads out to trellis sheltered patio, great for outdoor entertaining or quiet dining. Additional outdoor options offered by a top-level garden terrace with additional enjoyment of the views. Home located in lovely Pacific Palisades community and close to all Village amenities. Shown by appointment only.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14949 MC KENDREE Avenue have any available units?
14949 MC KENDREE Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 14949 MC KENDREE Avenue have?
Some of 14949 MC KENDREE Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14949 MC KENDREE Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
14949 MC KENDREE Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14949 MC KENDREE Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 14949 MC KENDREE Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 14949 MC KENDREE Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 14949 MC KENDREE Avenue offers parking.
Does 14949 MC KENDREE Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 14949 MC KENDREE Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 14949 MC KENDREE Avenue have a pool?
No, 14949 MC KENDREE Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 14949 MC KENDREE Avenue have accessible units?
No, 14949 MC KENDREE Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 14949 MC KENDREE Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 14949 MC KENDREE Avenue has units with dishwashers.
