14949 MC KENDREE Avenue

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher parking fireplace

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking

Traditional home close to Palisades Village with city and ocean views. Great value in this 2 bedroom, family room home with gourmet kitchen/Viking cooktop and professional Viking Sub-Zero side by side refrigerator and beautiful master bath. Spacious living room & dining area with hardwood floors, fireplace, and sun-setting views. Family room leads out to trellis sheltered patio, great for outdoor entertaining or quiet dining. Additional outdoor options offered by a top-level garden terrace with additional enjoyment of the views. Home located in lovely Pacific Palisades community and close to all Village amenities. Shown by appointment only.